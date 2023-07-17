Feast on the flavours of Chettinad as part of this festival at the Conrad Pune

Conrad Pune is hosting an exciting Hilton Chef Exchange Program, featuring a Chettinad Food Festival hosted by renowned chef Veera from Hilton Chennai at the Coriander Kitchen. This culinary extravaganza celebrates the authentic flavours and recipes of Chettinad cuisine, showcasing the talent and expertise of Chef Veera. Prepare to embark on a gastronomic journey that captures the vibrant culinary heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Chef Veera

Discover an exquisite array of meticulously crafted Chettinad dishes by Chef Veera, highlighting the unique flavours, spices, and cooking techniques that define this cuisine. Begin your culinary adventure with a warm welcome drink, such as Vasantha Neer, Neer moru, Nannari sharbhath, or flavorful soups like Murungai charu, Vazhaithandu charu (vegetarian) and Nattu kozhi rasam, Nenjuelmbu charu (non-vegetarian). Delight in delectable appetizers like Kalan milagu pirattal, Keerai parppu vada, Kizangu bonda (vegetarian), or Poricha kozhi, Mutton kola urundai, Chettinad uppukari, and more (non-vegetarian), accompanied by a variety of breads.

Moving on to the main course, indulge in Chettinad classics that include Kathamba poriyal, Urulai roast, Kalan milagu pirattal, Kaikari mandi, Kathrikai murngaikai kara kozambu (vegetarian). Choose from Kozhi vellai kuruma, Chicken Chettinad, Kozhi yellu curry, Mutton Pepper fry, Iraichi kathamba curry, Mutton Chettinad, Yeral thokku, and many more (non-vegetarian).



In addition, the festival provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in the culinary artistry through live counters featuring Kuzhi paniyaram, Idiyappam, Podi idli, Kal dosa, and Vellai paniyaram. Experience the intricate processes firsthand and delight in the extraordinary flavors that define the uniqueness of Chettinad cuisine.



Complete your meal with authentic varieties of Dal, such as Paruppu kadaiyal, Sambar, Chow chow kootu, and choose from a variety of rice options like Kollupodi sadam, Chettinad kaikari biryani, Thengai sadam, or Puliyogare.







For those with a sweet tooth, satisfy your cravings with mouth-watering desserts like Thinai Thengaipal kruppati payasam, Paal paiyaram, Sarkkarai pongal, Chettinad kavuni arisi, and Karupatti paniyaram. These delightful treats provide the perfect ending to your extraordinary culinary journey.