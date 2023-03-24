Love and Cheesecake in Mumbai launches an enticing new doughnut menu with six exquisite flavours!  

Love and Cheesecake, a dessert brand from Mumbai, recently launched a luxurious new range of premium doughnuts that are sure to satisfy all your sweet cravings! Available in six tempting flavours, the new range of doughnuts is made with the same high-quality ingredients and attention to detail that the brand puts into their popular cheesecakes. All the doughnuts are eggless, so everyone can enjoy these heavenly treats!

Here is what you can look out for:

The Vanilla Custard Doughnuts are a delicious treat - soft and fluffy, and filled with rich, creamy vanilla custard. TheMilk Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut Doughnuts are coated in a smooth milk chocolate glaze and sprinkled with chunks of roasted hazelnuts for a crunchy texture. The hazelnuts bring out the lush, nutty flavour of the chocolate, creating a perfect balance of taste and textures that you don’t want to miss!

The Belgian Chocolate Doughnuts are sure to be a crowd favourite, especially among chocolate lovers. Made with rich, velvety Belgian chocolate, these are coated with a luscious chocolate glaze, while the centre is filled with creamy, melted Belgian chocolate! And if you’re looking for something different, try the Tiramisu Doughnuts - a yummy treat that combines the classic flavours of traditional tiramisu with the fun and convenience of a doughnut. Made with a light and fluffy doughnut base, these are filled with a creamy mascarpone frosting infused with flavours of espresso, cocoa powder, and liqueur, and are finished with a light dusting of icing sugar.

The Double Chocolate Doughnuts are the perfect choice for true chocoholics! Covered in a smooth and creamy chocolate glaze that's infused with the rich taste of cocoa, these doughnuts are made with a blend of high-quality cocoa powder and melted chocolate, resulting in a deep flavour that's sure to please even the most discerning chocolate lover. Finally, the Lotus Biscoff Doughnuts are coated with a generous layer of the famous lotus biscoff cookie crumbs and are finished with a drizzle of mouth-watering caramel glaze - a fascinating blend of sweetness and crunch!

“At Love and Cheesecake, we have always been driven by the desire to create the most delicious and unique desserts for our customers. While brainstorming new menu items, we were struck by the idea of incorporating doughnuts into our offerings. I have always loved the classic combination of doughnuts and coffee, and I knew that our team could put a unique spin on this traditional pairing" says Ruchyeta Bhatia, Co-founder, Love and Cheesecake.

Love and Cheesecake has been serving quality baked goods for over a decade and is very well-known for its cheesecake range. What started off as a 200 sq. ft experimental kitchen in 2012 has today grown into one of Mumbai’s finest dessert destinations, patronized by actors, celebrities, industrialists and media professionals. Founders Ruchyeta Bhatia and Chef Amit Sharma have curated an impressive menu of 72+ unique flavours, including cheesecakes, cakes, baked goods and confectionery. Their outlets also boast of a cozy ambience, exceptionally warm service and aesthetic interiors - perfect for a snapshot of your ‘treat yourself moment’ for the ‘gram!

The new doughnut range is available for purchase at all 23 Love & Cheesecake's cafes across Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Pune, as well as through its online store.