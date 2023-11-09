This new Kochi restaurant brings a unique 'sea to table' concept

Kochi stands out as one of the top tourist destinations in India, seamlessly blending art, culture and beachy vibes. This cosmopolitan city is renowned for its local Kerala cuisine, spice trade and colonial architectural influences from the Portuguese and Dutch, a bustling art festival scene as well as historic Jewish synagogues. The city's vibrant culture now welcomes a new culinary gem, The Backwaters, located in the lively island-village of Panangad in Kochi.

The Backwaters

The Backwaters offers a unique dining experience, combining global flavours with traditional Kerala cuisine. Picture yourself in a sprawling 21,750 sq ft open-air garden seating area situated along the waterfront, providing captivating views of the natural surroundings. What sets this place apart is its adventurous spirit, featuring a 'sea to table' concept that allows you to catch your own fish! Yes you heard it right. You can gently paddle through serene waters, kayak, or sail while soaking in the breathtaking scenery. For a quieter afternoon, you can relax under the trees or explore the village on a bicycle.

Fishing and kayaking

In addition to these exciting outdoor activities, you can indulge in culinary marvels. Chef Rohan D'Souza, in collaboration with local village chefs, has meticulously curated the menu, featuring a delightful selection of starters, main courses and desserts. The menu portrays Kerala's culinary heritage, with dishes like Chicken Pathiri, Kozhuva Fry and Meen Chatti Curry, all prepared with locally sourced ingredients and traditional expertise.

The restaurant's design philosophy revolves around simplicity and natural materials, ensuring that the emphasis is on nature. The layout beckons a strong connection with the outdoors, creating an immersive alfresco dining experience. The expansive lawns combine various seating options and softly lit areas. A well-crafted bar area with wooden and brass elements exudes a warm atmosphere.

A dish from the menu

Additionally, the bamboo-structured lounge area invites guests to rejuvenate, while the dining area is thoughtfully arranged to enhance the overall dining experience. You can even dine right at the water's edge.Whether you're an outdoor person, a foodie, or someone seeking a tranquil escape, the dine-in promises a truly unique experience.

