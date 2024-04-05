Relive your childhood with this bakehouse’s seasonal summer menu with mangoes galore

What if you could bottle up your favourite memory from childhood and relive it when you please? Katha Specialty Coffee and Bakehouse’s Project Garmi wishes to do just that with their summer seasonal menu.
In what felt like stepping into our grandparents’ home complete with beautiful art deco inspired furniture and archways, the mood was set for a little journey back in time.
A chilled glass of subtly sweetened Mango Kashmiri Kahwa & Kesar instantly cooled us down. The fun take on the iconic tea reminded us of many a summer spent ravaging the refrigerator for cold beverages. “Food is a powerful tool to access memories and come summer, we always reminisce about the good times. Our seasonal menu is designed to evoke nostalgia featuring the choicest hand-picked mangoes,” says Pravishta Nadella, cofounder of Katha Specialty Coffee and Bakehouse.
We then tried a couple of the most loved appetisers at the eatery. The Karam Podi Chicken sent us into a tizzy with its spice. A brilliant apricot chutney added a delightfully sweet balance to the chicken. FCK 2.0, the eatery’s take on Fried Chicken was excellent too, generously using crushed curry leaves in the breadcrumb mix. Meanwhile, we sipped on some Cucumber Iced Tea which hit us with bursts of freshness with every sip.
We also tried the incredibly flaky Mulberry Cruffin, infusing Hyderabad’s fondness for mulberries and cream with the tartness from the mulberries shining through.
The Mango Cream French Toast — a hot favourite at the eatery came next. Made with Brioche Bread stuffed with mango puree, topped with mango cream and fresh mangoes was a befitting tribute to the king of the fruits. We loved the addition of aam papad or candied slices on the garnish that added texture to the dish.
Another standout dish was the Mango Cheesecake Twice Baked Croissant filled with Cheesecake, Mango Compote and fresh mangoes. While the Mango cream and candied mangoes were a similarity with the two desserts, we’d recommend the Croissant for a slightly lighter, and tart option.
Rs 750 for two. At Jubilee Hills.