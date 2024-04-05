Relive your childhood with this bakehouse’s seasonal summer menu with mangoes galore

What if you could bottle up your favourite memory from childhood and relive it when you please? Katha Specialty Coffee and Bakehouse’s Project Garmi wishes to do just that with their summer seasonal menu.

In what felt like stepping into our grandparents’ home complete with beautiful art deco inspired furniture and archways, the mood was set for a little journey back in time.

A chilled glass of subtly sweetened Mango Kashmiri Kahwa & Kesar instantly cooled us down. The fun take on the iconic tea reminded us of many a summer spent ravaging the refrigerator for cold beverages. “Food is a powerful tool to access memories and come summer, we always reminisce about the good times. Our seasonal menu is designed to evoke nostalgia featuring the choicest hand-picked mangoes,” says Pravishta Nadella, cofounder of Katha Specialty Coffee and Bakehouse.