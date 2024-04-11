Celebrate the Thingyan New Year Festival with authentic treats including Palata, Coconut Rice, Banana Sanwin Makin and more

We were captivated by the array of unique and authentic sweet delights. The Mont Lone Yay Paw, a traditional Thingyan treat was all about glutinous rice flour dumplings filled with palm jaggery and adorned with shredded coconut. Similarly, the Banana Sanwin Makin, a traditional Bur mesBurmesena cake infused with banana and strawberry, baked in coconut cream and topped with poppy seeds, provided a delightful conclusion to our meal. Additionally, the visually stunning Lemon Poppy Seed Ice Cream, crowned with black poppy seeds, added a refreshing touch to our entire experience. Meanwhile, their specially crafted beverages, including the Twilight Plum Sour and El Dragon, served as perfect accompaniments.

Rs 1,850++ upwards for two.

At Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City.

The festival will go on till May 19.

