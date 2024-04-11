Nestled in the embrace of nature, this new coffee place can be your space when you crave a delightful brew and wish to enjoy quality time

Imagine discovering a serene haven nestled within the city’s bustling streets, where the delightful aroma of freshly brewed coffee harmonises with the gentle whispers of nature. Within the confines of a majestic amphitheatre, surrounded by lush greenery, we found ourselves immersed in a truly enchanting sight. As we descended into the establishment, greeted by comfortable seating arrangements, the allure of enjoying the ambience under the open sky became irresistible. Our gaze wandered, captivated by the graceful presence of bamboo trees enveloping the space. Yes, this was our recent discovery in town — Black Fuel Roastery. The flooring, a testament to the eco-conscious design, showcased nature-friendly slate stones encircling the trees, while inside and outside the café, Kadapa tiles were meticulously arranged, inviting guests to walk upon them with reverence. Stepping inside, the elegant and cosy interior seating arrangement created a tranquil sanctuary, offering a space to relax and unwind.
The café offers a unique experience where green coffee beans are roasted to meet various preferences. Their menu boasts special pour-over coffees and a diverse selection of brews, ensuring a plethora of choices for coffee enthusiasts. Through experimentation with roasting methods, they aim to elevate the coffee experience and spread awareness about this much-loved beverage. As we settled into our seats, we indulged in a drool-worthy Vanilla Iced Latte. With its perfect blend of espresso, milk, vanilla essence and ice cubes, this delightful concoction provided the ultimate caffeine kick. It not only satisfied our afternoon cravings but also invigorated our senses with its refreshing taste. Not only this, we also tried something really interesting from their Pour Over Coffees Section — Cantaloupe Araku Pour Over.
The pour-over coffee method is a meticulous process that allows for precise control over brewing variables, resulting in a flavourful and aromatic cup. To brew, hot water is poured over freshly ground coffee in a circular motion, allowing it to bloom before gradually adding the remaining water.
Alongside our coffee, we relished the Fruit Compote Ricotta Croissant. Encased within the perfectly baked, flaky croissant was a generous filling of creamy ricotta cheese, complemented by a warm and saucy blueberry compote. Don’t miss their Chicken Danish and Jalapeno Danish which make for a memorable and irresistible treat. Next time when you want to work from a café or chill with friends, don’t hesitate to walk in!
Rs 700 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi