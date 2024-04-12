This pub at Nagole is great for after work drinks, scrumptious eats and live music

With most eateries and pubs centred around areas like Jubilee Hills or Madhapur, it gets tedious for residents in farther parts of the city to enjoy nights out. So, when we found out that East Hyderabad now boasts of a swanky new watering hole, we had to check it out immediately.

SVM’s Vave Pub is conveniently located right by the Nagole metro station. We noticed the fashionable interiors, a spacious dance floor and stage for live music. A chic bar complete with wine glasses in the middle of it all, completed the space perfectly. Cosy corners and huge tables made sure seating was ideal for groups of different sizes.

We visited just in time for a high spirited IPL match, and went through the extensive food menu consisting of pastas, pizzas, continental dishes and Indian mains. We kicked off the weekend with Caesar Salad and Dhaka Fried Chicken to kick off our weekend. The salad had well-balanced flavours, going heavy on the greens. The Dhaka Fried Chicken had just the right amount of crunch, with generous portions of meat garnished with fried green chillies and garlic, adding to the flavours.