This pub at Nagole is great for after work drinks, scrumptious eats and live music

With most eateries and pubs centred around areas like Jubilee Hills or Madhapur, it gets tedious for residents in farther parts of the city to enjoy nights out. So, when we found out that East Hyderabad now boasts of a swanky new watering hole, we had to check it out immediately.
SVM’s Vave Pub is conveniently located right by the Nagole metro station. We noticed the fashionable interiors, a spacious dance floor and stage for live music. A chic bar complete with wine glasses in the middle of it all, completed the space perfectly. Cosy corners and huge tables made sure seating was ideal for groups of different sizes.
We visited just in time for a high spirited IPL match, and went through the extensive food menu consisting of pastas, pizzas, continental dishes and Indian mains. We kicked off the weekend with Caesar Salad and Dhaka Fried Chicken to kick off our weekend. The salad had well-balanced flavours, going heavy on the greens. The Dhaka Fried Chicken had just the right amount of crunch, with generous portions of meat garnished with fried green chillies and garlic, adding to the flavours.
The beverages menu consisted of classic cocktails, mocktails, name brand spirits and surprisingly, a selection of milkshakes, iced coffees and teas too. We called for an Oreo Milkshake to cool off the unpleasant heat while noticing attractive offers on spirits. Soon, platters of Tawa Paneer and Sasli Chicken Kebab were brought in. We’d recommend the paneer dish for a satisfying vegetarian option to go with drinks.
The Sasli Chicken Kebab was creamy, mildly spiced, extremely juicy and smoked to perfection, making it a must-try. Served alongside smoked bell peppers and a marinated onion salad, the condiments elevated the subtle spice profile of the kebabs. “We wanted to offer a full-fledged premium pub experience for folks around East Hyderabad. We have ensured quality service and maintenance, and the response from our customers has been great,” says Varaprasad Meka, managing director of SVM Group.
Once the live band started belting out Telugu hits from the 80s and 90s, we were told that there are performances scheduled on every night of the week at Vave, ranging from popular live bands to Bollywood DJ sets, often hosting artistes from across the country.
The delicious Vegetarian Exotica Pizza arrived next, with the aromas of cheese engulfing the space. We were also recommended the Chicken Roast Pulao that came with a side of Mirchi ka Salan and Raita. The rice was supremely flavourful, topped with fried bits of chicken, birista and cashews.
Rs 1,200 for two.
At Nagole.