Makobrew, steeped in decadent culinary ambition, sits quaintly tucked away in the heart of the city, waiting to be discovered by those craving a gastronomic fable. Owner Rahul Bokadia, a former model tur ned culinary aficionado gave the establishment a complete transformation, morphing into a gourmet abbey that caters to both traditional palates and modern sensibilities.

As we walked in, we were struck by the great care and attention to detail. The dreamy landscaping, including the placement of plants and shrubs, added to the overall aesthetic appeal of the café. The soft lighting, which had been strategically placed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, was just perfect for enjoying a meal or having a meaningful conversation. The combination of these elements resulted in a truly intimate environment that was just apt for lingering and soaking in the backdrop. The revamped menu, a vivacious palette offered both comfort and surprise, with options that promised more than just a meal.

Our evening began with a foray into the beverage offerings, starting with the Berry’s Tail — a playful concoction of strawberry, mint, lemon, and a delightful fizz that danced on the tongue. It was refreshment incarnate, an incredible antidote to the sweltering heat outside. Not far behind in the beverage brigade was the Binge Watch, a daring mix of Redbull and coffee with a whimsical popcorn twist, which proved to be an electrifying fusion that kept our spirits high and our conversation lively.

Among the standout Manual Brews, the Spanish Latte claimed its throne with regal ease. Its creamy texture and balanced sweetness demonstrate why it holds the title of signature coffee. This was contrasted intriguingly by the more grounded and earthy notes of the coffees brewed from Chikmanglu and international beans from Indonesia and Ethiopia, offering a sip of the exotic. Turning to the mains, the Pasta al Porro Pieselli was a verdant delight. Eschewing the usual suspects like pesto or basil, this green sauce pasta with peas was a refreshing twist in the tale of Italian cuisine, leaving us both satisfied and intrigued by its mystery.

The appetiser menu shone brightly with the Corn Cheese Falafel, a bestselling item that lived up to its reputation. These golden nuggets were crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and packed a delightful punch that primed our palates for more. The Jamaican Jerk Paner was a carnivalesque array of colours and savours, featuring baby corn, mashed potato, and broccoli. For those less inclined towards caffeine, Makobrew’s menu had a treasure trove of ‘healthier’ drinks.

The Goth Latte with its distinct charcoal powder, the Red Velvet Latte coloured with beetroot, and the nutrient-rich Spirulina Latte with algae powder, all reflect the café’s effort to meet the varied preferences and tastes of its customers. The evening was capped off with a dessert that was a feast for the eyes — the Strawberry Cream Smoothie Bowl. It was swirling sweet and creamy textures, proving itself a fitting finale to our junket.

As we departed, the news of yet another outlet opening at Himayatnagar remained with us, a promise of future culinary explorations. Makobrew, with its seamless blend of innovative drinks, comforting mains, and ambient magic, has indeed carved a niche for itself in the gastronomic landscape of the city. It is for all who live to eat and drink.

`900 for two. At Jubilee Hills.