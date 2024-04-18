Here’s a special mango menu featuring exclusive treats

Our culinary journey began with a refreshing Avocado & Mango Carpaccio, a delightful blend of mangoes and avocado adorned with a sprinkling of black and white sesame seeds. This treat captivated us with its deliciousness, offering the perfect respite from the summer heat. Following our refreshing starter, we delved into an iconic Japanese delicacy infused with the essence of mango. Can you guess? Yes, we are talking about sushi. Presented before us was a wonderful palette of Spicy Mango Sushi Rolls, artfully crafted and impeccably served. Staying true to the taste of sushi, this delight featured a burst of flavours, with each roll covered with a mango coating and generously stuffed with pieces of avocado. Accompanied by a side of wasabi, it offered a new twist on a beloved classic. For salad enthusiasts, the Prawns and Mango Salad proves to be a good choice. This dish combines the goodness of prawns with a fruity punch from juicy mango pieces. Accompanied by two varieties of lettuce, this salad is not only healthy but also packs a punch. Indulging further, we savoured the Mango Basil Chicken, a dish with succulent chicken, mango chunks, and crisp water chestnuts. The addition of Thai chilli lent a delightful kick, elevating the flavours to new heights.

As you immerse yourself in the blissful indulgence of these mango dishes, do not overlook the opportunity to sip on the exotic drinks that this establishment is renowned for. Enjoy!

Rs 1,200 upwards for two. At Sattva Knowledge City.

— SK