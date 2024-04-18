The newly opened outlet of a popular Telugu kitchen in the city serves authentic delights

Weekends and holidays often find families seeking out establishments that offer authentic regional delicacies, fostering a sense of connection to their roots through traditional delights. Amidst the burgeoning landscape of Kokapet, where development thrives, a new culinary haven has opened. The popular restaurant United Telugu Kitchens’ latest outpost promises to tantalise taste buds with its delectable array of traditional delicacies, tempting foodies to indulge in a memorable gastronomic experience. Adorned with verdant plants arranged properly as part of the décor, the ambience of the restaurant exuded a refreshing greenery. Not only were the walls adorned in soothing shades of green, but the traditional cane work on the chairs seamlessly blended elements of heritage and modernity. The subtle yet sophisticated colour palette lent an air of refinement, while vibrant paintings adorning the walls eloquently narrated tales that resonated deeply with the soul of the heartland.We ate the Rayalaseema Natu Bomb, a spicy starter, infused with the distinct flavour of avakai ( raw mango pickle). The delightful fusion of tanginess and masalas rendered each bite a delectable taste. Konaseema Paneer Karivepaku proved to be a delightful departure from the typical paneer starters we often end up with. This exquisite green delicacy featured paneer cubes enveloped in a flavourful masala infused with the essence of curry leaves. For non-vegetarians seeking a spicy treat, Kodi Roast beckons as the perfect appetiser.
Transitioning to the main course, we dived into the iconic Telangana Dawat, showcasing the legendary combination of Mutton Dalcha and Bagara Rice. This revered duo is beloved among aficionados of Hyderabadi cuisine. We couldn’t overlook Ragisankati a n d Natukodi Pulusu while enjoying a meal at an authentic Telugu restaurant! Those ragi balls topped with generous amounts of ghee perfectly complemented the country chicken curry, creating a delectable harmony of flavours. As a ve getarian option, we tasted Gunturu Guthi Vankaya Kura, a fantastic brinjal curry that treated us to a rich blend of spices. Gongura Ranigari Kodi Pulao proved to be another irresistible choice that left us thoroughly satisfied. The flavoured rice platter was adorned with an enticing chicken curry cooked with sorrel leaves, crowned elegantly with a perfectly fried egg. Throughout our meal, we delighted in Mirapakai Aaviri Vadiyalu, an intriguing steamed rice papad that added a delightful crunch to our dining experience. Seafood lovers can try the Jumbo Crab in pandu mirchi flavour and Nallakaram Meesala Royya featuring succulent prawns.
Our dessert choices were a testament to culinary creativity and indulgence. The Malai Sandwich, with layers of gajar ka halwa and rabri nestled between slices of bread, was a delightful innovation not to be missed. Equally tempting was the Kevvu Keka, where gulab jamun submerged in rabri offered a divine blend of textures.
With its dedication to authenticity, creativity, and culinary excellence, dining at this restaurant is not just a meal — it’s an experience to be savoured and cherished.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Kokapet.
