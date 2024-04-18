The newly opened outlet of a popular Telugu kitchen in the city serves authentic delights

Weekends and holidays often find families seeking out establishments that offer authentic regional delicacies, fostering a sense of connection to their roots through traditional delights. Amidst the burgeoning landscape of Kokapet, where development thrives, a new culinary haven has opened. The popular restaurant United Telugu Kitchens’ latest outpost promises to tantalise taste buds with its delectable array of traditional delicacies, tempting foodies to indulge in a memorable gastronomic experience. Adorned with verdant plants arranged properly as part of the décor, the ambience of the restaurant exuded a refreshing greenery. Not only were the walls adorned in soothing shades of green, but the traditional cane work on the chairs seamlessly blended elements of heritage and modernity. The subtle yet sophisticated colour palette lent an air of refinement, while vibrant paintings adorning the walls eloquently narrated tales that resonated deeply with the soul of the heartland.We ate the Rayalaseema Natu Bomb, a spicy starter, infused with the distinct flavour of avakai ( raw mango pickle). The delightful fusion of tanginess and masalas rendered each bite a delectable taste. Konaseema Paneer Karivepaku proved to be a delightful departure from the typical paneer starters we often end up with. This exquisite green delicacy featured paneer cubes enveloped in a flavourful masala infused with the essence of curry leaves. For non-vegetarians seeking a spicy treat, Kodi Roast beckons as the perfect appetiser.