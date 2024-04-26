Taj Krishna's legacy fine dine revamps its existing menu; we recommend some new must-haves

Banqueting at Golden Dragon would mean immersing in storytelling through food. We ventured into the oriental fine dine at the Taj Krishna, a spot that’s always held a bit of magic, especially with its revamped menu that promised a tour of Asia’s holiday favourites.

There was something about the setting there — the opulence, the carefully dimmed lighting — that set the phase for a memorable meal. We kicked things off by meeting Chef Anup Mingwal, the person behind the menu, whose love for Asian cuisine shone through as he described the inspiration behind each dish. It felt more like a prelude to an art exhibit than a dinner, setting our expectations high.

The first dish to grace our table was the wild pepper corn curd. It was soft yet carried a peppery punch that woke up every taste bud — an unconventional start. Next up, the wasabi prawns nori cup, which was as fun to eat as it was flavourful. The sharpness of the wasabi paired beautifully with the delicate, crisp nori, balancing out the soft, spicy prawns inside. Then came the butter chilli emulsion prawns.

These were a hit; the prawns were perfectly tender, and the chilli emulsion was just right — not too overpowering but with enough kick to keep it interesting. The chia chow chilli wonton bite followed, offering delightful crunch before giving way to the spicy, savoury filling that packed a real punch.

The pumpkin and pine nuts dim sum was a soft, gentle interlude after the more fierce gustation of the previous dishes. The sweetness of the pumpkin complemented the crunch of the pine nuts, making for a wonderfully balanced bite. The crisp corn cup was another crowd-pleaser with its sweet corn and zingy casing — a lovely textural contrast. We ended the meal with a soothing cup of jasmine tea, which was light and fragrant, it cleansed the taste buds and left us feeling refreshed.

`4,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.

