Easy desserts with mulberries and strawberries

Mulberries and strawberries, with their vibrant colours and natural sweetness, are perfect for creating quick and delightful desserts. Their versatility allows them to shine in everything from simple treats to elegant dishes. Here’s how you can use these berries to craft easy yet delicious desserts.

One of the simplest desserts to make is a layered berry parfait. Combine mulberries and strawberries with whipped cream or Greek yogurt. Begin with a layer of yogurt or cream in a glass, add a layer of chopped strawberries and mulberries, and repeat until the glass is filled. Top with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of granola or crushed nuts for added texture. This no-cook dessert is perfect for a quick treat or a breakfast indulgence.

Make a luscious mulberry and strawberry compote by simmering the berries with a bit of sugar and a splash of lemon juice. The berries break down to form a thick, jam-like mixture that can be used as a topping for pancakes, waffles, or ice cream. You can make a batch and store it in the fridge to have a versatile dessert enhancer ready at any time.

A mulberry and strawberry crumble is both easy and comforting. Toss the berries with a little sugar and cornstarch, then place them in a baking dish. Top with a mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter, and bake until the topping is golden and the berries are bubbling. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a dessert that’s both rustic and irresistible.

For a healthy, refreshing treat, dip mulberries and strawberry halves in melted chocolate, then freeze them on a parchment-lined tray. These frozen berry bites are a hit for summer and require minimal effort while delivering maximum flavour.

Blend strawberries and mulberries with a banana, some yogurt, and a splash of milk or juice to create a thick smoothie. Pour it into a bowl and top with fresh berries, granola, and seeds for a visually stunning and nutrient-packed dessert.

These simple recipes highlight the natural flavours of mulberries and strawberries, offering quick and satisfying ways to enjoy these delightful fruits. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or indulging in a solo treat, these desserts are sure to please.