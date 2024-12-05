Taste of 9

Navarasa at Sundays, the resto-bar offers a distinctive array of nine concept-driven cocktails, each crafted to capture the essence of the nine emotions through their taste and presentation. Conceptualised by Karthik and JD, seasoned mixologists from Bangalore, this collection showcases emotions such as love, joy, anger, and surprise, inviting you to connect deeply with your feelings, one sip at a time.
The good thing about Sundays, the resto-bar where we were sampling all these heavenly cocktails is that they use only premium imported liquor in their menu. The first drink we sipped was called Karuna, or compassion. Made with Japanese Haku vodka, it had cold-pressed coconut, bourbon vanilla and malted barley, this drink was quite refreshing and suddenly made the day’s tiredness go away. We followed this up with Shringara or dressing, and it was a beautiful concoction of Toki whisky, grapefruit Campari and brown rice. Again, just the one to have after a long day and you start feeling new energy. By this time we needed something to eat, so we felt delighted when a plate of Chicken ghee roast appeared in front of us. The chicken was quite succulent and overall we enjoyed gorging ourselves. We also got a plate of beef Bulgogi, again superbly barbecued thin slices of meat, perfectly marinated with blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, onion, garlic, ginger, sugar, Asian pear, and black pepper.
Time for a drink again, and this time it was Hasya or laughter. Made of Roku Gin, sparkling wine, Rainbow Dew, Nagomi Cordial and Violet Caviar. Very crisp to taste, it also felt quite herbaceous and flowery. Again, this is one drink we feel is perfectly suited for Chennai summers as it is quite refreshing to taste. The next drink on our menu was the Veera or brave, and this had Toki Whisky, Agave Nectar, Barberry, Hibiscus, Rampe, Mint Bubbles. The taste here is very difficult to describe, but the way the whisky messes with the agave and barberries, is something on a different level. A complex cocktail, this one is not for beginners and can be quite heady. After this we needed to clear our palate, so we had a mint sorbet with vodka – yes, it is an interesting combination and one that keeps the buzz going. Time to eat something and on the table came chicken Kozhi Milagu dry. Basically a pepper chicken curry, this one was also quite tastefully done and showcases the kitchen’s culinary skills. The next cocktail we had was Bibhatsa, composed of Tri-Pepper Reposado, Black lime, Blue Salt, Dhana falernum, Hot Agave and Cold Pressed Pineapple. Again a very complex cocktail, but no doubt leaves a lingering taste of sweet and spicy at the same time. Very tropical and pleasant.
If you like cocktails, don’t miss the Navarasa menu. You will be able to taste all your emotions, one swig at a time.
Price: For food, INR 1,500 ++ per person. Cocktails: INR 1,499++ per drink
Timings: 12pm to 11pm, all days
At Sundays, 101, 6th St, D Block, Annanagar East