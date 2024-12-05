Taste of 9

Time for a drink again, and this time it was Hasya or laughter. Made of Roku Gin, sparkling wine, Rainbow Dew, Nagomi Cordial and Violet Caviar. Very crisp to taste, it also felt quite herbaceous and flowery. Again, this is one drink we feel is perfectly suited for Chennai summers as it is quite refreshing to taste. The next drink on our menu was the Veera or brave, and this had Toki Whisky, Agave Nectar, Barberry, Hibiscus, Rampe, Mint Bubbles. The taste here is very difficult to describe, but the way the whisky messes with the agave and barberries, is something on a different level. A complex cocktail, this one is not for beginners and can be quite heady. After this we needed to clear our palate, so we had a mint sorbet with vodka – yes, it is an interesting combination and one that keeps the buzz going. Time to eat something and on the table came chicken Kozhi Milagu dry. Basically a pepper chicken curry, this one was also quite tastefully done and showcases the kitchen’s culinary skills. The next cocktail we had was Bibhatsa, composed of Tri-Pepper Reposado, Black lime, Blue Salt, Dhana falernum, Hot Agave and Cold Pressed Pineapple. Again a very complex cocktail, but no doubt leaves a lingering taste of sweet and spicy at the same time. Very tropical and pleasant.

If you like cocktails, don’t miss the Navarasa menu. You will be able to taste all your emotions, one swig at a time.

Price: For food, INR 1,500 ++ per person. Cocktails: INR 1,499++ per drink

Timings: 12pm to 11pm, all days

At Sundays, 101, 6th St, D Block, Annanagar East