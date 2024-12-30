Ring in 2025 with New Year’s Day Brunch at this Chennai bistro with live counters and activities

Soul Garden Bistro in Kilpauk is set to start 2025 on a festive note with its New Year’s Day Brunch.The brunch aims to create a joyful and memorable experience for diners of all ages.

The brunch menu has been thoughtfully curated to offer a mix of comforting classics and vibrant new flavours. Start your meal with the velvety roasted pumpkin soup, which pairs beautifully with refreshing beverages such as Indian beer (Midnight Buttermilk) and orange cream soda.

For those who love fresh and crisp options, the crispy paneer ranch salad delivers a satisfying crunch and bold flavours. The starters continue to impress with dishes like Punjabi paneer tikka, Achari soya chaap, Mixed veg sheek kebab, and Crispy lotus stem—offering a variety of regional and international flavours to kick off your meal.

Interactive food counters are a highlight of the brunch, ensuring a lively and personalised dining experience. The live chat counter serves street-style favourites, including Dahi finger papdi chat, Paani puri, Sev puri, and Dahi puri. Pasta lovers can choose from sauces such as alfredo, rosatello, and arrabiata at the live pasta station, while the pizza counter offers freshly baked options like exotic peri peri and the classic margherita.

The main course is a celebration of rich and comforting dishes. Highlights include paneer lababdar, veg maratha, veg ball Manchurian gravy, and Dal makhani, accompanied by a selection of breads such as pudina roti, sourdough butter naan, and sourdough masala naan.