Ring in 2025 with New Year’s Day Brunch at this Chennai bistro with live counters and activities

Soul Garden Bistro in Kilpauk is set to start 2025 on a festive note with its New Year’s Day Brunch.The brunch aims to create a joyful and memorable experience for diners of all ages.
The brunch menu has been thoughtfully curated to offer a mix of comforting classics and vibrant new flavours. Start your meal with the velvety roasted pumpkin soup, which pairs beautifully with refreshing beverages such as Indian beer (Midnight Buttermilk) and orange cream soda.
For those who love fresh and crisp options, the crispy paneer ranch salad delivers a satisfying crunch and bold flavours. The starters continue to impress with dishes like Punjabi paneer tikka, Achari soya chaap, Mixed veg sheek kebab, and Crispy lotus stem—offering a variety of regional and international flavours to kick off your meal.
Interactive food counters are a highlight of the brunch, ensuring a lively and personalised dining experience. The live chat counter serves street-style favourites, including Dahi finger papdi chat, Paani puri, Sev puri, and Dahi puri. Pasta lovers can choose from sauces such as alfredo, rosatello, and arrabiata at the live pasta station, while the pizza counter offers freshly baked options like exotic peri peri and the classic margherita.
The main course is a celebration of rich and comforting dishes. Highlights include paneer lababdar, veg maratha, veg ball Manchurian gravy, and Dal makhani, accompanied by a selection of breads such as pudina roti, sourdough butter naan, and sourdough masala naan.
For rice and noodle enthusiasts, there are plenty of options, including the SGB special biryani, veg hakka noodles, sabudana curd rice, and triple schezwan fried rice. These are paired with roasted papad, mint chutney, pickle, and mixed veg raita for a balanced and satisfying meal.
End your culinary journey on a sweet note with an assortment of desserts designed to cater to every palate.
The celebrations at Soul Garden Bistro extend beyond the dining table. Families with children can look forward to a dedicated kids' zone, offering activities designed to keep young ones engaged. A live tattoo artist and balloon artist add an extra layer of excitement, making the brunch a well-rounded experience for everyone.
Soul Garden Bistro’s New Year’s Day Brunch promises a vibrant start to 2025 with its diverse menu and engaging activities. Pre-booking is highly recommended to secure your spot and enjoy the early-bird discount.
For reservations, contact:
+91 4435664362, +91 93448 64778, +91 90800 62885.
The event, scheduled for 1st January 2025 from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. At ₹1199 per person (₹799 for children under ten).