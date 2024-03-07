Women's Day: Shirina Mukherjee on her baking journey
Shirina Mukherjee’s travels around the world on the ship gave her unforgettable insights into the world of cooking and baking. Using her skills and knowledge, she opened Vanilla Bean Bakery in the city. We speak to her about her journey and learning in retrospect.
How was Vanilla Bean Bakery conceived?
I am a sailor’s wife and picked up baking on my travels. It started in Bombay and when I shifted to Kolkata in 2015, I restarted it as Vanilla Bean Bakery.
How did your travels influence you?
On board, a lot of people from different cultures came together starting from Pakistan to the Philippines. Their food styles, cuisines, and choices were different. Baking was therapeutic for me so I decided to pursue that.
One dish whose taste you cannot forget
What got me hooked was an Apple Streusel Pie which I tried in Cardiff, Wales from a homegrown bakery.
Three things to try from your bakery…
Croissants, brownies, fresh fruit gateaux, meatloaf
Do you innovate?
Innovation comes in for market demands or the availability of ingredients. I have innovated with flavours, textures, and pairings.
What is that one thing that you would never settle for?
I never follow the crowd or settle for mediocrity.
When was the first time you baked and what?
I baked brownies on a Korea-bound ship.
Do you use local ingredients?
I don’t source anything from outside. If you want gluten-free products you will get 100% atta, jowar, quinoa etc. Also, I have this habit of making everything from scratch like mayonnaise, fruit compotes and all.
Do you self-evaluate?
Always! Everything that you do or feel is happening because of how you are placing yourself vis a-vis the situation. If you feel any regrets at the end of the day, you will try not to repeat it again. I don’t have the time to be sad because my family and profession demand my time. You need to come to terms with things that are happening and not happening
How has your journey as a baker made you grow as a person?
I started off as a banker before marriage, sailed with my husband for nearly five years after that and now I am managing the business. I would say being a sailor’s wife helped me grow personally but being in this business has given me more insights into people’s minds.
What additions can we expect for the Spring/ Summer season?
I will increase the number of types of brownies to around 18+. For savouries, there will be more croissant-based products. Some summery desserts like Trifles, and Bhagsu cakes will be there.