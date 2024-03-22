Discover Iftar delicacies from the charming Middle East all month long at this restaurant

In Hyderabad, we take Ramadan seriously. From elaborate food walks in Charminar to piping hot bowls of haleem, the city truly lights up during the holy month, much to a gourmand’s delight.

Adding to the fervour this year, is Zouq, with their authentic Middle Eastern Iftar in the heart of the city. We walked into the space tastefully done up with Moroccan lanterns and festive buntings. Tables adorned with humongous spreads of cold mezze, fresh fruit and desserts welcomed us in.

We started our Iftari on a quintessentially Hyderabadi note, with a bowl of Dahi Vadas and a glass of chilled Roohafza. We excitedly moved onto the cold mezze to discover an array of delicacies including hummus, shakshuka, salads and breads typically consumed in the Middle East during Ramadan. A chilled olive salad, falafel, and eggplant shakshuka stood out to us from the generous spread.

Among the appetisers, the Minced Sambosas and Lebanese-style Mince Arayes were crowd favourites. “Elaborate feasts featuring cold mezze and meats are a routine affair during Ramadan in the Middle East. We have recreated the same experience for diners in Hyderabad,” says Mir Mohinuddin Ali Khan, founder of Zouq.