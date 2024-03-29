From sourdough pizzas to decadent desserts, this Khajaguda eatery has it all

Familiar sights of high arches and beautiful blush textured walls greeted us as we entered Naomi Patisserie’s new outlet at Khaja guda. Settling down amid blooming bougainvillaeas, we soaked in the mid-day calm as classic Abba hits made the space light up.
From the new and revamped menu, we started our meal at Naomi with a chilled Coffee Mocktail made with lemon, giving us a much-needed caffeine kick without compromising on hydration.
From small plates, we first tried out the Garlic Cheese Flatbreads made with hand stretched sourdough. The dish came with options for multiple toppings, and we opted for the mushroom and truffle oil variant. Caramelised onions stuffed inside the bread were a lovely surprise with each bite, making the cheesy bread indulgent
The Greek Chicken served on a bed of yoghurt, alongside colourful bell peppers and olives was a sight to sore eyes. Beautifully balanced flavours made the dish a must try. For a light yet wholesome snack, we’d recommend the Crisp Tacos stuffed with mushroom, cottage cheese and spiced chicken. Served with salsa, the crunchy bite-sized tacos were lovely to nibble on between conversations.
Soon, we took a break and perused through the dessert section consisting of Naomi’s special entremets with the addition of croissants from the soon to be launched Viennoiserie.
On our return, we found a gorgeous pizza platter waiting for us, covered with a cloche. Taking it off, we discovered the aptly called ‘Smoked Out’ pizza engulfed in vortices of smoke. Topped with peppers, olives, capers and onion, the pizza was delightfully smokey in every bite. Supremely stretchy mozzarella elevated the dish further, making Smoked Out one of the best pizzas we've had at the eatery. We paired it with a chilled Choco Hazelnut drinking chocolate.
We also noticed the Soulful Food Platters and called for the Smoked Paneer Tikka Masala served with Sourdough Garlic Naan. The butter-soft naan was a revelation to us, taking us by surprise that it was made of sourdough. Paired with the gravy, the combination completely satisfied our Indian palates. “With food trends veering towards local cuisine, we’ve made an East-meets-West menu blending Indian dishes like Chicken Xacuti and Gongura Paneer with continental food while maintaining utmost ingredient quality,” says chef Nikitha Umesh, co-founder of Naomi who is also seen as one of the judges on the Telugu edition of Master Chef.
We ended our afternoon soirée at the eatery with a delightful Chocolate and Strawberry Entremêt that looked as lovely as it tasted. The Tiramisu was lovely, and especially recommended for those who like their desserts mildly sweetened.
Rs 1,000 for two. At Khajaguda.