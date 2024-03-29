From sourdough pizzas to decadent desserts, this Khajaguda eatery has it all

Familiar sights of high arches and beautiful blush textured walls greeted us as we entered Naomi Patisserie’s new outlet at Khaja guda. Settling down amid blooming bougainvillaeas, we soaked in the mid-day calm as classic Abba hits made the space light up.

From the new and revamped menu, we started our meal at Naomi with a chilled Coffee Mocktail made with lemon, giving us a much-needed caffeine kick without compromising on hydration.

From small plates, we first tried out the Garlic Cheese Flatbreads made with hand stretched sourdough. The dish came with options for multiple toppings, and we opted for the mushroom and truffle oil variant. Caramelised onions stuffed inside the bread were a lovely surprise with each bite, making the cheesy bread indulgent