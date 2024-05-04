Make way for brews at this innovative coffee shop in Jubilee Hills

Whether you're into a seasonal honey cold brew, pulling apart the layers of a hand-pulled Americano, or savouring the natural sweetness of a strawberry milkshake, every choice is a new chapter in your culinary exploration. Even non-coffee drinkers find solace at Spade, with offerings like the soothing chamomile and lavender tea. Upon entering, the focus on unadulterated quality is immediately apparent. This isn’t a place that hides behind extravagant scenery; rather, it’s a step where each coffee shines on its own merits. Spade prides itself on the expertise of its baristas, who are more than eager to guide you through their impressive array of options. Magic unfolded with the cranberry cold brew.

Or, perhaps, it unravels overnight as expert hands combine ethically sourced beans with crisp, RO-filtered water, infused under precise conditions. The final touch, a splash of temperature-regulated cranberry juice, introduces a tart sweetness that dances on the palate, offering a refreshing twist to every sip. Each visit guarantees this delightful consistency, a notice of their thorough process. Curiosity then drew us to the Vietnamese coffee iced, a spectacle of drip-brew elegance. The slow descent of coffee through the traditional Vietnamese Phin filter entrances, each drop a rich, dark elixir that promises intensity. The coarse grind of the beans, curated specifically for this method, ensures a robust flavour, bold and commanding, yet surprisingly smooth as it cascades over ice. Not to be outdone, the matcha iced housed some ceremonial grade matcha, whisked to a frothy embodiment.

A delicate poured-over chilled milk laced with vanilla syrup added a subtle sweetness, transfor ming each gulp into a creamy, antioxidant-rich feast. The culinary offerings at the coffee shop mirror the thoughtfulness of its beverages. The burrata salad was a masterpiece of textures; creamy burrata lay atop a bed of satin homemade hummus, each spoonful adorned with bursts of pomegranate and a crunch of sunflower seeds, creating a unity of tastes that are as fresh as they are comforting. For those in search of heartier fare, the Margherita bruschetta transported us straight to the sundrenched terraces of Naples. The simplicity of juicy tomatoes, strung together with melting strands of fresh mozzarella atop a crispy, toasted base, sung of rustic Italian kitchens. The penne alfredo was no less decadent. To sum up,Spade is currently at an experimental stage to understand all consumers who may not be inclined towards coffee. Its ethos is regardless, to gratify the guests irrespective of their caffeine choices or otherwise.

`400 for two. At Jubilee Hills.