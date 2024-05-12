Some glocal repast at this delicious North Indian chow spot in Hyderabad

Rasyumm presents traditional dishes with a touch of the unique, offering a culinary exploration that caters to a variety of tastes. Each recipe is carefully crafted to highlight its individual identity while harmonising with the overarching theme of the restaurant, which combines traditional techniques with global influences.

The shrimp coconut curry soup is a luxurious blend of rich, creamy coconut milk and tender shrimp, simmered together with a melody of spices that transport your senses straight to the coast. It’s both soothing and invigorating, with the freshness of the seafood perfectly complemented by the sweetness of the coconut.

Chicken inferno, as the name suggests, is a fiery delight for those who dare. This dish features chicken that has been marinated in a blend of hot spices before being grilled to perfection. It’s a dish that packs heat and flavour in every bite, appealing to anyone with a penchant for spicy food.

Chicken Banjara kebab is another grilled masterpiece but with a twist of rustic spices of India. The chicken is marinated in a mix of herbs and spices that are earthy and aromatic, offering a flavourful experience that’s both rich and satisfying. The hara bhara kebab is a vegetarian delight made from a blend of spinach, peas, and potatoes, seasoned with traditional Indian spices. These kebabs are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect starter or a light meal option.

Water chestnuts are served as a crunchy, refreshing appetiser. Often underutilised in Western cuisines, these are stir-fried with a mix of herbs and spices that highlight their natural sweetness and crisp texture, making them a delightful palate cleanser or a snack to accompany the main dishes.

Phat khaprao is a Thai-inspired dish that features minced chicken stir-fried with basil and chillies, served over a bed of steamed rice. It’s aromatic and spicy, with the basil providing a fresh, anise-like backdrop to the heat of the chillies. The mojito offers a refreshing option, with muddled mint and lime mixed with soda water to create a zesty and cooling drink that perfectly complements the spicy and rich flavours of the meals. Dulce tres leches, a delightful dessert to finish the meal, is a soft, sponge cake soaked in a mix of three types of milk. When it comes to Rasyumm, the classic Latin American treat is served with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a dollop of whipped cream, creating a luxuriously sweet end to any meal.

`500 for two. At Gachibowli.