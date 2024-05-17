Penne for your thoughts: Look no further, as we've found a spot you're sure to adore

The afternoon sun casts a warm glow over Kefi, Praharsh Bysani’s chic new deli nestled in the heart of the old city. As we settled in, we found ourselves snarled by the gorgeous appeal of endless quick bites — a dining gimmick that never fails to deliver instant gratification.
Amidst a milieu where culinary delights are adorned with delightful flourishes, the savoury treats took centre stage, beckoning us with their irresistibility. Before us lay a plate of zucchini fries, delicate and pencil-thin, their slender forms resembling dedicated antennae poised for exploration.
Their dimensions, so unexpectedly whimsical and delightfully absurd, inspired even the most restrained diner to abandon decorum and engage in impromptu sword fights and tabletop drum solos. With each animated gesture, the fries wobbled with playful anticipation, inviting us to yield in their crispiness. The new menu doesn’t neatly fit into a single culinary category. While it boasts quantities of butter that would make the French proud, it’s not strictly French.
And though there’s an undeniable Italian influence, particularly in the passionate treatment of vegetables, Kefi refuses to be pigeonholed. This isn’t a bistro that adheres to the notion that elegance is synonymous with subtlety. Everyone assumes a fearless and rhapsodic approach to flavours, shattering the stereotype that a casual date or dining relies solely on cream and a sprinkle of salt for seasoning.
At Kefi, each dish illustrates imaginative combinations, challenging foodies to clutch the random and savour the journey of one’s culinary probe, not the destination. It’s also a place where time seems to stand still, allowing diners to escape the chaos of the outside world and immerse themselves in the simple pleasures of good food, good company, and the beauty of nature-inspired ambience.
The Spanish omelette commands lookout from the wink it graces the fare. The iced latte provides a refreshing escape from the summer heat, while the café frappe offers a decadent treat for those seeking a caffeine kick with a wrench.
As if the delights of their current menu weren’t enough, we chanced a sneak peek of their upcoming breakfast offerings. Smoothie bowls bursting with fruits and breakfast bowls inspired by American and English classics promise to elevate the morning ritual to a whole new level of merit.
For those craving a taste of Asia, Khow Suey can charm your senses with its creamy coconut broth and an array of toppings, offering a compelling glimpse into the exotic fancies of the East. And let’s not forget the comforting classics — the cream of broccoli soup and a forgiving chicken lasagna with pink sauce, each bite a calming wrap from the heart.
INR 800 upwards for two. At Nagole.
chokita@newindianexpress. com @PaulChokita