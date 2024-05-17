Penne for your thoughts: Look no further, as we've found a spot you're sure to adore

The afternoon sun casts a warm glow over Kefi, Praharsh Bysani’s chic new deli nestled in the heart of the old city. As we settled in, we found ourselves snarled by the gorgeous appeal of endless quick bites — a dining gimmick that never fails to deliver instant gratification.

Amidst a milieu where culinary delights are adorned with delightful flourishes, the savoury treats took centre stage, beckoning us with their irresistibility. Before us lay a plate of zucchini fries, delicate and pencil-thin, their slender forms resembling dedicated antennae poised for exploration.

Their dimensions, so unexpectedly whimsical and delightfully absurd, inspired even the most restrained diner to abandon decorum and engage in impromptu sword fights and tabletop drum solos. With each animated gesture, the fries wobbled with playful anticipation, inviting us to yield in their crispiness. The new menu doesn’t neatly fit into a single culinary category. While it boasts quantities of butter that would make the French proud, it’s not strictly French.

And though there’s an undeniable Italian influence, particularly in the passionate treatment of vegetables, Kefi refuses to be pigeonholed. This isn’t a bistro that adheres to the notion that elegance is synonymous with subtlety. Everyone assumes a fearless and rhapsodic approach to flavours, shattering the stereotype that a casual date or dining relies solely on cream and a sprinkle of salt for seasoning.