Symphony of flavours at The Quorum, Hyderabad

Grooving to the beats and cooking up something truly special, The Singleton’s multisensory journey with Gourmet Groove at The Quorum, Hyderabad, was a memorable experience. Chef Lara Norman and music curator Shrii transformed the evening into an exquisite celebration of fine cuisine and vibrant music, creating an atmosphere filled with joy.

CE spoke with Chef Lara, who travelled all the way for the event. She shared her enthusiasm about preparing authentic dishes while enjoying the music, saying, “It’s a fun concept, and I really like it. The vibes in the kitchen were amazing. Typically, cooking can feel robotic, but with the music and rhythm, no one gets tired while dancing. It was a lot of fun!”

Regarding the five-course meal at Gourmet Groove, she described the menu, explaining, “We started with a Deconstructed Beetroot and Pistachio Salad, followed by a fish course paired with couscous and then lamb. For dessert, we splashed flavours around like mad artists while dancing to the music.”

This marked Chef Lara’s first trip to India, not just Hyderabad, and she expressed her excitement. “I couldn’t be happier to be here; it’s been a dream of mine. I haven’t explored the city much yet, but I plan to visit Bengaluru next. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to see much of Hyderabad this time, but I will definitely be back,” she said.

When asked about her impressions of Hyderabad, she added, “I love everything—the vibrancy, the colours, and the aromas. I want to learn about the traditions, and I enjoy cooking with the spices and layers of flavour found here. It’s quickly becoming one of my favourite places.”

The five-course meal featured unique dishes, including Let’s Be Clear, made with Singleton 12 YO, pineapple, chai spice, coconut, citric elements, and milkwash, along with Gazing Table, which included cheese, seasonal fruits, iced watermelon gazpacho, and refreshing crudités served with hummus. The second course showcased Mint Cacao, Beetroot, and Goat Cheese, while the third course featured Honey Old Fashioned and Date and Whiskey Glazed Aubergine.

The last two courses included Speyside Sour with Cauliflower Couscous and a Tropical Deconstructed Dessert Theatre that offered a distinctive experience.

Story by Shreya Veronica