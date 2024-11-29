Bean.co is a perfect place in Hyderabad to indulge in soul food, surrounded by lush greenery

We started our meal with the Veg grilled sandwich, Fries and Hot chocolate combo. The fries were served with their in-house mayonnaise dip, perfectly complementing each other. The fries were herbed, while the dip was slightly sour, tasting a little like ranch dressing. The texture and taste of the sandwich came to us as a shock; although there was no visible cream or dressing, a mouthful bite gave a creamy texture. With herbs and vegetables like corn, capsicum, onion, coriander and pepper, it had the perfect bread-to-filling ratio. The hot chocolate, despite a little watered down and milky, was comforting in the chilly weather.

This combo was followed by Alfredo pasta, and the Teriyaki rice bowl and Blueberry mojito combo. Topped with a multitude of green and black olives and basil, the pasta had a nice creamy texture to it. The Teriyaki rice bowl was served along with the gravy which was rather sweet. With a strong flavour of soy sauce, this peppery gravy had the base of veg oyster sauce, topped with cubes of paneer. The Blueberry mojito, as the name suggests, had a flavour of lime and mint which complemented the strong sweetness of blueberry.

We finished our meal with a steaming Sizzling brownie with ice cream, absolutely perfect for this weather. With a melt-in-the-mouth texture, the cotton-like softness perfectly went with the crunchiness of the nuts. The smoky, nutty flavour of the brownie overpowered the subtle vanilla ice cream. The warm dessert was a perfect ending to our meal!

INR 800 for two. At Madhapur.