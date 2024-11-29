Chef Nayana Afroz is back with a special culinary fare at The Astor Kolkata

As we dug into the dopiaza with a lot of apprehension and doubt, we were stumped by the revelation. The onions did no dis-service to the flavour and aroma of the fish and only went a long way to enhance it further. "Many people have a preconceived notion about the use of onions in any Ilish recipe. But whoever has tried this dish, had to admit they were wrong," tells an effusive Nayana, as she tells us that apart from the onions, she has also used a little bit of garlic in the dish.