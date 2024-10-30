Celebrate Diwali with these sweets: A guide to traditional festive treats

Teepi Gavvalu, also known as Bellam Gavvalu, are traditional sweet snacks from Andhra made with jaggery and flour. The term Gavvalu means sea shells in Telugu. These crunchy treats are vegan and can stay fresh for up to two weeks. To make them, a dough from all-purpose flour (maida) is formed into small shell shapes, deep-fried until golden brown, and then coated in a syrup made from sugar or jaggery.