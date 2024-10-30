Celebrate Diwali with these sweets: A guide to traditional festive treats

Making sweets during Diwali holds deep cultural significance, symbolising joy, prosperity, and the celebration of good over evil. These homemade treats are an essential part of festive rituals, bringing families together and fostering a sense of community. Sharing sweets strengthens bonds, spreading happiness and blessings during this auspicious time. Here are some traditional sweets made during Diwali.
1. Shufta (Kashmir)
This traditional sweet dish from Jammu & Kashmir consists of a blend of mixed dry fruits and spices, all coated in sugar syrup. It doesn't have a specific shape and is simply a combination of dry fruits, requiring minimal effort to prepare. The dry fruits are soaked in water before being combined with ghee, spices, and a bit of sugar. To elevate the flavour, people often include rose petals and saffron.
2. Marundu (Tamil Nadu)
Deepavali Marundu, also known as Legiyam, is perfect for those feeling bloated after indulging in sweets. This traditional dish from Tamil Nadu is primarily prepared to help digest the heavy sweets and snacks enjoyed during festivals. Additionally, Marundu has a long shelf life and can remain edible for up to a year.
3. Gavvalu
Teepi Gavvalu, also known as Bellam Gavvalu, are traditional sweet snacks from Andhra made with jaggery and flour. The term Gavvalu means sea shells in Telugu. These crunchy treats are vegan and can stay fresh for up to two weeks. To make them, a dough from all-purpose flour (maida) is formed into small shell shapes, deep-fried until golden brown, and then coated in a syrup made from sugar or jaggery.
4. Khaja (Bihar)
The name of this dish literally translates to "grab and munch." It’s made from a layered dough of all-purpose flour that is deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup. The layers give it a light flaky texture while the syrup keeps it moist. This treat is particularly enjoyed during Diwali.
5. Anarsa (Maharashtra)
Anarsa is a cherished dessert that plays a significant role in Maharashtrian Diwali celebrations. Made from rice flour and jaggery, this sweet treat is commonly enjoyed as part of the Diwali faral—an assortment of sweet and savoury snacks typically served at breakfast. Anarsa takes the form of deep-fried fritters, beautifully coated in poppy seeds, which add both texture and flavour. Its delightful sweetness and unique crunch make it a favourite among families, embodying the festive spirit of Diwali.