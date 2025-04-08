Discover must-try Hyderabad eateries with our curated list

Hyderabad is a paradise for food lovers, a city that never fails to delight with its vibrant culinary culture. From authentic South Indian delicacies to rich North Indian flavours, indulgent pan-Asian fare, and beyond, there’s always something to tantalise every palate. Here, being a foodie isn’t just a passion; it’s a way of life. Adding to the ever-evolving gastronomic scene, we’ve curated a list of exciting new spots perfect for your weekend indulgence and leisurely outings. And if you’re in the mood for fresh flavours, keep an eye out for enticing new menus waiting to be explored!
Nostalgic Nook
Amidst the city’s modern buzz, there’s a growing love for reviving old-world charm, offering a nostalgic escape to simpler times. Mazuri Café embodies this beautifully, bringing back the era of chai, biscuits, and heartfelt conversations. Designed with vintage aesthetics, it serves everything from malai bun and other enticing snacks to flavourful biryanis, rich curries, and fresh flatbreads.
`1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.
Authentic tadka
Ministry of South — Bar & Kitchen is a paradise for South Indian food lovers, especially those who crave the bold and fiery taste of Telugu cuisine. Indulge in sumptuous starters like Andhra chicken fry, Guntur kodi vepudu, and Telangana tawa fish, followed by hearty mains such as Guntur kodi pulao, Mutton kheema pulao, Sambar rice and a lot more. With a spread of Chinese delights and aromatic biryanis, the feast isn’t complete without their delectable desserts.
`1,000 for two. At Gachibowli.
Delights from the east
Pan-Asian food brings together the diverse and bold flavours, offering a delicious fusion of traditional ingredients and modern culinary techniques. Kembara’s new grill menu features a mix of smoky, savoury, and vibrant flavours. With dishes like the Aburi Avocado with wasabi mayo, and Hichachi-style Grilled exotic veggies, it’s a culinary journey that promises to satisfy every craving with bold, unforgettable tastes.
`2,000 for two. At Hitech City.
Regional plates
Telangana’s cuisine is a vibrant blend of bold flavours, aromatic spices, and time-honoured cooking techniques that reflect its rich heritage. Telangana Treats brings these traditional flavours to the table with a menu featuring fragrant biryanis, spicy kebabs, and delectable curries. Made with fresh ingredients and bold spices, each dish captures the warmth and authenticity of Telangana’s food culture, offering a true taste of the region in every bite.
`400 for two. At Nagole.
Pickles & pastries
Van Lavino’s new branch in Hyderabad is the perfect blend of delicious dining and active fun. Along with a vibrant menu offering a variety of flavourful dishes, the eatery also features a pickleball court for guests to enjoy some friendly competition. Whether you’re here for a meal or looking to unwind with a game, Van Lavino offers a unique and exciting experience that caters to both food lovers and sports enthusiasts alike.
`1,400 for two. At Jubilee Hills.