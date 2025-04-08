Discover must-try Hyderabad eateries with our curated list

Nostalgic Nook

Amidst the city’s modern buzz, there’s a growing love for reviving old-world charm, offering a nostalgic escape to simpler times. Mazuri Café embodies this beautifully, bringing back the era of chai, biscuits, and heartfelt conversations. Designed with vintage aesthetics, it serves everything from malai bun and other enticing snacks to flavourful biryanis, rich curries, and fresh flatbreads.

`1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.