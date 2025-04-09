Feeding your style a drink!

There will be a 7-course experience by Avartana, ITC Hotels, paired with some of the world's most exclusive wines, served in a setting, that is both exquisite and historical. Behind the culinary show are two chefs - Nikhil Nagpal and Satheeshwaran, and the menu will feature signature dishes like the Lamb Congee, Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Spiced Pork Belly, Fennel Pannacotta and more.

The wines are a secret best told to the invited guests and will feature some of the rarest and most revered wines from the region. Ganesh Kuppusami, Food and Beverage Manager, ITC Grand Chola will oversee the service sequence along with the team at Sonary's, ensuring that guests get a glimpse of the warmth and hospitality that is synonymous with ITC Hotels.

The wine pairing has been expertly curated by Sanjay Menon along with the wine makers and the evenings promise to be nothing short of spectacular.

Dates for the by-invite Avartana Pop Up Dinners:

1. Champagne- 10th April at Domaine du Chalet

2. Bordeaux- 15th April at Chateau Haut Brion