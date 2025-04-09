Naga Chaitanya launches a gourmet cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the celebrated actor known for his charm on screen, is now making waves in the culinary world. After the resounding success of his pan-Asian F&B brand, Shoyu, Chaitanya is back with a fresh, flavourful venture—Scuzi, a cloud kitchen in Hyderabad that’s redefining comfort food with a gourmet twist.

What does Scuzi offer?

Scuzi isn’t just another food delivery brand; it’s a celebration of bold flavours, heartfelt recipes, and culinary adventures inspired by Chaitanya’s international travels. Partnering with Varun Tripuraneni, Arjun, and Saniya Jaiswal, the brand’s mission is simple yet powerful: to bring authentic, wholesome comfort food to your doorstep.