Naga Chaitanya launches a gourmet cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

Actor Naga Chaitanya expands culinary ventures with Scuzi, bringing gourmet comfort Food to Hyderabad
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the celebrated actor known for his charm on screen, is now making waves in the culinary world. After the resounding success of his pan-Asian F&B brand, Shoyu, Chaitanya is back with a fresh, flavourful venture—Scuzi, a cloud kitchen in Hyderabad that’s redefining comfort food with a gourmet twist.

What does Scuzi offer?

Scuzi isn’t just another food delivery brand; it’s a celebration of bold flavours, heartfelt recipes, and culinary adventures inspired by Chaitanya’s international travels. Partnering with Varun Tripuraneni, Arjun, and Saniya Jaiswal, the brand’s mission is simple yet powerful: to bring authentic, wholesome comfort food to your doorstep.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Haleem Brioche Melt
Haleem Brioche Melt

The menu? A curated collection of global favourites infused with a touch of Indian flair. Think signature dishes like the rich, cheesy Pepperoni and Chowringhee Pizza, the juicy, flavour-packed Home Run Burger, the creamy, indulgent Rigatoni Bianca Truffle Pasta, and the wholesome Charred Broccoli and Hummus Bowl. And for dessert lovers, the decadent Churros are a must-try.

“Our vision for Scuzi is to offer customers a comforting, wholesome meal that feels like home,” says Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. “We're committed to delivering high-quality, satisfying bites of happiness that cater to every palate.”

naga chaitanya
Scuzi

