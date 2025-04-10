Bolivian street food earns fine dining status in La Paz

At La Rufina, a restaurant nestled in Bolivia’s high-altitude capital, street food is getting a fine dining makeover. Chef Dennis Llusco, who hails from the Lake Titicaca region, is transforming humble market fare into elegant, deeply rooted dishes that have caught global attention—including a nod from the 50 Best Discovery list.

Opened in 2021, La Rufina celebrates Bolivia’s culinary traditions with dishes like crispy lake fish served with Andean corn and dehydrated potatoes in traditional clay vessels. The restaurant also serves classics like stuffed baked potatoes and anticucho—grilled beef heart with potatoes and yellow chilli sauce—highlighting flavours once found only on the streets.

“Food is culture,” says Llusco, who credits her mother and aunt—both former street vendors—with inspiring her cuisine. “These simple dishes reconnect us with our heritage. They make me very happy.”

The space itself pays homage to Bolivian identity. Guests share meals alongside cholitas in layered Andean skirts, creating a dining experience steeped in authenticity.

Food researcher Marko Bonifaz sees this as part of a wider movement in Latin America, where traditional street food is merging with haute cuisine—not just to attract tourists, but to appeal to locals too.

With two locations now under her belt and international recognition, Llusco’s vision continues to evolve. What began as a small kitchen has grown into a symbol of Bolivia’s culinary confidence.