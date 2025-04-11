4 things you need to know about lactose-free milk

Lactose-free milk's popularity stems from its ability to cater to individuals with lactose intolerance, a condition where the body struggles to digest lactose, the sugar found in dairy. By removing or breaking down lactose, lactose-free milk offers a way for those with lactose intolerance to enjoy the taste and benefits of milk without experiencing digestive discomfort.

Is lactose-free milk healthier than regular milk?

Conventional dairy farming practices have faced criticism for their environmental footprint, particularly concerning greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and land use. However, many dairy producers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices to reduce their impact, such as improved waste management and more efficient feed utilization. Here are some key things you should know about lactose-free milk

What is Lactose-Free Milk?

Lactose-free milk is essentially cow's milk that has undergone a process to remove or break down lactose, the sugar found in regular milk that can cause digestive issues for some people. Lactose intolerance is the inability to properly digest lactose due to a deficiency in lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down lactose in the gut. As a result, people with lactose intolerance may experience symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea after consuming dairy products.

Lactose-free milk is treated with lactase, so it offers the same nutritional benefits as regular milk—such as protein, calcium, and vitamins—without the discomfort that accompanies lactose consumption.