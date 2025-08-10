Is store-bought paneer safe for you?

Given that the majority of Indians are vegetarian, paneer is a cultural mainstay. Its served everywhere: from great Indian functions to dinner at home. Yet, it is at the epicentre at serious health and safety concerns due to adulteration.

According to a recent report by the Punjab Health Department, out of 531 paneer samples tested, 196 failed the quality test, and 59 were declared unsafe for consumption.

What does synthetic paneer do to our health?

In 2024–25, the Food Safety and Drug Administration in Uttar Pradesh analyzed 702 food samples from the Noida and Greater Noida regions only to find that 40% of them failed to meet the quality benchmarks.

Synthetic paneer can have both short and long-term effects. Short-term effects include stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea and skin reactions.

Consuming synthetic paneer can also cause liver and kidney damage and interfere with your endocrine system to cause hormonal disruptions. Repeated exposure to carcinogens via low-quality paneer sources can also increase your risk of cancer.