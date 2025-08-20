Gordon Ramsay opens his first business venture Street Burger at Delhi Airport Terminal 1

Street Burger, born in London, is an outlet known for serving honest-priced burgers packed with bold, authentic flavors. The Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has brought this flavorful experience to India. The very first outlet has opened at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, featuring a unique desi twist to delight local taste buds.

Chef Gordon Ramsay Launches first Indian outlet of Street Burger at Delhi airport

The opening of the outlet has marked the internationally renowned chef’s first restaurant in the country. Partnering with Travel Food Services Limited (TFS), Chef Gordon has brought forward the very first of its franchise to one of the busiest airports in India. He has a greater plan on opening 6 outlets across several airports across India, with the first being in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview, the CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, Andy Wenlock, said that the Indian airports are their new business venture into the culinary journey and they are excited to embrace the vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences of the travellers and food-lovers.

Now, diving into delicious delights, this restaurant offers a wide range of gourmet-style burgers, street pizza, and more, all crafted with the chef’s unique signature touch.

Delhi Airport’s official page on X posted about the restaurant inviting passengers to have their delightful feasts. The post said, “Fresh (burger emoji). Fiery (chilli emoji). First in India - Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!”