We have all been scolded by our parents when we eat too much cheese and are often told about the side effects of it. Too much cheese can cause weight gains, heart issues and other things. But quite ironically, as per recent reports, high fat cheese can actually help you with problems like dementia and diabetes.

Rethinking cheese: How high-fat cheese can support brain health

Doctors and researchers might just be your best friend at this point. Because in a recent development it was revealed that high fat cheese can do good to your health more than the traditional norm of being the bad guy. A study has found that years of eating high-fat cheese and cream might actually lower the risk of dimension when old age comes knocking at the door. Researchers followed nearly 27,700 adults for 25 years, tracking their dairy intake and seeing how their brains held up over time.

People who ate about 50 or 20 grams of high‑fat cheese a day, roughly a third of a cup or two slices, had a lower overall risk of developing dementia, and an especially reduced risk of vascular dementia, a form of cognitive decline caused by impaired blood flow to the brain.

On the flip side, low-fat cheese didn’t win any brain points because no similar benefits showed up for people who chose the light versions. So why might some cheese be the right puzzle piece for brain health? Well, cheese isn’t just tasty — it’s nutrient-rich, packed with protein, calcium, B vitamins and vitamin K2, which helps support blood vessels and overall health.