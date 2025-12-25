Desi winter street food, which warms the soul, from jalebis to momos

When the first chill leads the mercury to drop, hot chocolate isn't yopur only option! In winters, India’s streets can awaken collective cravings within foodies. Be it crispy hot fritters, street-side mountain momos or even hot chhola bhatura, winter is the ultimate season for desi foodies.
Leading the season’s favourites are pakoras. These crisp fritters, made with onions, potatoes, spinach or green chillies coated in spiced gram flour batter are fried until golden and served hot with sharp, flavourful chutneys. Paired with a cup of steaming masala chai, pakoras become the ultimate chilly day indulgence.
Equally iconic is bhutta, or roasted corn on the cob. During the monsoon, vendors appear on pavements and street corners, roasting corn over open flames until lightly charred. The kernels are then rubbed with lemon, salt and chilli powder, creating a smoky, tangy snack that perfectly complements the cool air.
In cities and hill towns momos take on a special appeal once the rains set in. These Tibetan-style dumplings, whether steamed or fried, are served with a bold red chilli sauce. Warm, filling and spicy, they offer comfort against the cool breeze.
Chaat, with its lively mix of crisp puris, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt and chutneys, brings brightness to overcast days. Its blend of sweet, sour and spicy flavours mirrors the unpredictable drama of the winter.
Then there is aloo tikki, pan-fried potato patties that are crunchy on the outside and soft at the centre. Often topped with curd, tangy chutneys and jewel-like pomegranate seeds, it is a snack that feels both hearty and familiar.
More than just food, these winter treats are part of shared memories and small rituals. Standing roadside near the warming tea pots, tearing into hot pakoras, or wrapping chilled hands around a paper cup of chai, street food during the winter becomes a celebration of comfort, connection and tradition.