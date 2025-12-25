Desi winter street food, which warms the soul, from jalebis to momos

When the first chill leads the mercury to drop, hot chocolate isn't yopur only option! In winters, India’s streets can awaken collective cravings within foodies. Be it crispy hot fritters, street-side mountain momos or even hot chhola bhatura, winter is the ultimate season for desi foodies.

Momos, jalebis and spicy chaats are the ultimate winter treat in India

Leading the season’s favourites are pakoras. These crisp fritters, made with onions, potatoes, spinach or green chillies coated in spiced gram flour batter are fried until golden and served hot with sharp, flavourful chutneys. Paired with a cup of steaming masala chai, pakoras become the ultimate chilly day indulgence.

Equally iconic is bhutta, or roasted corn on the cob. During the monsoon, vendors appear on pavements and street corners, roasting corn over open flames until lightly charred. The kernels are then rubbed with lemon, salt and chilli powder, creating a smoky, tangy snack that perfectly complements the cool air.