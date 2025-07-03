The story of hand-pulled noodles

In recent years, hand-pulled noodles have become a hit on social media. Videos of chefs stretching and pulling dough into long, silky strands have gone viral — and it’s easy to see why. The process looks like magic. But this skill isn’t new. In fact, it dates back over a thousand years to ancient China.

An old Chinese technique that's gone viral today, hand-pulled noodles are both a treat to watch and a joy to eat.

Hand-pulled noodles, known as lamian in Chinese, first became popular during the Tang dynasty (around the 7th century). The name says it all: la means “to pull” and mian means “noodles”. Chefs start with a simple dough made from flour, water and a bit of salt. Then, using only their hands, they pull and twist the dough over and over again until it turns into thin, even strands.

What makes this process special is that no machines are used — it’s all about the noodle maker’s skill. The dough has to be just the right texture: stretchy but not sticky, soft but not too loose. Watching a skilled chef create noodles this way feels like watching a dance — it’s full of rhythm, strength and grace.