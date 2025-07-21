Fireback Mumbai Review: Authentic Thai food finds a new rhythm in the rains

While Fireback’s Goa outpost is all sunshine and sea breeze, its newly opened Mumbai location seems to have arrived already steeped in the city’s seasonal rhythm. Interestingly, the menu remains unchanged—but it’s been curated with such intuitive adaptability that it lands just right, no matter the weather. A smoky, comforting soup feels like an embrace in the monsoon, while the zesty pineapple salad provides a refreshing, playful break in the summer.

Fireback Mumbai has the best of both worlds

With its layers of heat, herbs, char, and richness, the cuisine envelops the city's atmosphere. While the rain drums steadily outside, there's something profoundly grounding about biting into smoky pork belly or enjoying a crisp, citrusy cocktail.

Set in Nilaya Anthology, Lower Parel, Fireback is the latest from EHV International, the group behind some of India’s most distinct culinary experiences: Indian Accent, Comorin, and HOSA. The restaurant is helmed by Chef David Thompson, who has spent decades studying and preserving the complexity of Thai cuisine. His respect for tradition runs deep through the menu, but it’s the way the food responds so intuitively to Mumbai’s emotional and sensory landscape that stands out.