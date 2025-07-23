This tapas menu in Mumbai grounds innovation in texture, memory, and place

A few of Ekaa’s signature tapas also made it to the table. The Sourdough, a standout, paired cauliflower, new almond, and Tomme de Bombai to a rich, nutty effect. The Mochi, made with miso theta, potato, and cabbage, offered soft textures and savoury depth.

To close, Pudding: a warm bowl of corn milk, caramel, and buttered corn dust. It recalled the soft sweetness of caramel custard, but offered more refinement. The corn brought a mellow sweetness, the caramel added warmth, and the buttered dust grounded it all. Sweet, but never overdone, the kind of quiet dish that lingers.

This new menu avoids theatricality in favour of quiet precision. The focus is on clarity: of flavour, of pacing, of thought. That restraint extends to the table itself. Dishes arrive in glass and hand-built ceramic bowls that feel cool to the touch and slightly imperfect in shape. Water is served in ceramic glasses, some of which have been visibly mended using Kintsugi. The cracks are not hidden; they are part of the experience, an acknowledgement of age, breakage, and the beauty of things being put back together.

At Ekaa, there is a tactile logic to everything. The weight of the serveware, the texture of the glaze, and the way each element invites you to slow down and pay attention. Plating is unhurried and almost spare, allowing the food to speak in its own language — one of memory, technique, and care.

Open Tuesday-Sunday (shut on Monday)

Lunch: 12:30–3:30 pm

Dinner: 7 pm–1:30 am

(Story by Esha Aphale)