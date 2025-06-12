Easy to make mango recipes for the season

Ingredients:

For pasta:

• 1½ cups pasta (penne, spaghetti fusilli, or any kind you like)

• Water and salt (for boiling)

For mango Sauce:

• Two tablespoons butter

• Two tablespoons all-purpose flour (maida)

• Two cups milk (preferably warm)

Mango puri 1 cup

• Salt to taste

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• ½ teaspoon chili flakes

• ½ teaspoon oregano

Italian seasoning

• Two tablespoons grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

Instructions:

1. Boil the pasta:

• Boil pasta in salted water until al dente (firm to the bite).

• Drain and set aside. Drizzle a little oil to prevent sticking.

• Heat olive oil in a pan. Add broccoli, sauté for three to four minutes. Set aside.

2. Make the mango sauce:

• In a pan, melt butter on low heat.

• Add flour and whisk continuously for one–two minutes (don’t let it brown).

• Slowly pour in the warm milk, and mango puri whisking constantly to avoid lumps.

• Cook for three–five minutes until the sauce thickens.

3. Season the sauce:

• Add salt, black pepper, chili flakes, and oregano.

• Stir in cheese if using, and mix until melted and smooth.

4. Combine pasta:

• Add the cooked pasta and sautéed veggies into the sauce.

• Mix well so everything is coated evenly.

5. Serve hot:

• Garnish with extra cheese or herbs if desired. Serve hot with garlic bread!