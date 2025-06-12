There’s no better way to savour summer than by embracing its golden bounty — mangoes. From pulpy Alphonsos to tangy Totapuris, this king of fruits finds its way into everything from drinks and salads to decadent desserts. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just someone looking to whip up something refreshing on a lazy afternoon, these easy mango recipes from The Mayflower, Chennai promise the perfect mix of sweetness, simplicity and sunshine on a plate.
Ingredients:
For pasta:
• 1½ cups pasta (penne, spaghetti fusilli, or any kind you like)
• Water and salt (for boiling)
For mango Sauce:
• Two tablespoons butter
• Two tablespoons all-purpose flour (maida)
• Two cups milk (preferably warm)
Mango puri 1 cup
• Salt to taste
• ½ teaspoon black pepper
• ½ teaspoon chili flakes
• ½ teaspoon oregano
Italian seasoning
• Two tablespoons grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
Instructions:
1. Boil the pasta:
• Boil pasta in salted water until al dente (firm to the bite).
• Drain and set aside. Drizzle a little oil to prevent sticking.
• Heat olive oil in a pan. Add broccoli, sauté for three to four minutes. Set aside.
2. Make the mango sauce:
• In a pan, melt butter on low heat.
• Add flour and whisk continuously for one–two minutes (don’t let it brown).
• Slowly pour in the warm milk, and mango puri whisking constantly to avoid lumps.
• Cook for three–five minutes until the sauce thickens.
3. Season the sauce:
• Add salt, black pepper, chili flakes, and oregano.
• Stir in cheese if using, and mix until melted and smooth.
4. Combine pasta:
• Add the cooked pasta and sautéed veggies into the sauce.
• Mix well so everything is coated evenly.
5. Serve hot:
• Garnish with extra cheese or herbs if desired. Serve hot with garlic bread!
Ingredients (Serves two-three)
For the salad:
• Two raw green mangoes (peeled and julienned)
• One small carrot (optional, julienned)
• ½ small red onion or shallot (thinly sliced)
. Chili flakes
• Two–three tbsp fresh coriander (cilantro), chopped
• Two tbsp roasted peanuts (crushed)
• One–two red chilies (thinly sliced, adjust to taste)
For the dressing:
• Two tbsp lime juice (fresh)
• One tbsp palm sugar or brown sugar (adjust to taste)
Instructions
1. Prepare the dressing:
In a bowl, mix lime juice, chili flakes sugar. Stir until sugar dissolves completely. Taste and adjust the balance of salty, sour, and sweet.
2. Toss the salad:
In a large bowl, combine julienned mango, carrot, onion, and chili flake Pour the dressing over and toss gently to coat.
3. Garnish:
Sprinkle crushed peanuts, chopped coriander, on top.
4. Serve:
Serve immediately as a refreshing appetizer or side dish.
Ingredients:
For the sticky rice:
• One cup glutinous (sticky) rice
• One and half cups water (for soaking/cooking)
For the coconut sauce:
• One cup coconut milk (full fat)
• A quarter cup sugar (adjust to taste)
• Quater tsp salt
• One tsp rice flour or cornstarch (optional, for thickening)
For serving:
• One to two ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced
• One to two tablespoons toasted mung beans or sesame seeds (for garnish)
Instructions:
1. Soak the rice (at least three hours or overnight):
• Rinse the glutinous rice in cold water until the water runs clear.
• Soak the rice in water for at least 3 hours or overnight.
2. Cook the sticky rice:
• Drain the soaked rice.
• Steam the rice over boiling water using a cheesecloth or fine sieve in a steamer basket for 25–30 minutes until tender. (Do not boil it like regular rice!)
3. Make the coconut sauce:
• In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk, sugar, and salt.
• Heat gently (don’t boil), stir until sugar dissolves.
• Set aside about ¼ cup of this sauce for topping.
4. Mix the sticky rice and coconut sauce:
• While the rice is still hot, transfer it to a mixing bowl.
• Gradually add the coconut milk mixture (except the reserved part) into the rice, stirring gently.
• Let it sit covered for 20–30 minutes so the rice absorbs the flavor.
5. Assemble:
• Serve a mound of sticky rice with sliced mango on the side.
• Drizzle with the reserved coconut topping.
• Garnish with toasted mung beans or sesame seeds.