Breaking fast in style: Five must-try Iftar treats in Mumbai

A legendary name in Mumbai’s food scene, Bademiyan transforms into a perfect Iftar spot with its exquisite kebabs, rich curries, and flavour-packed biryanis.

What to try:

Succulent Kebabs: A variety of melt-in-the-mouth kebabs grilled to perfection.

Aromatic Biryanis: Rich, fragrant, and full of flavour.

Dessert Must-Haves: Gulab Jamun and Matka Rabdi for a traditional, indulgent end to your meal.

Whether you're looking for a casual Iftar meal or a grand corporate gathering, Bademiyan is a go-to destination.

At Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar (All Outlets).