Breaking fast in style: Five must-try Iftar treats in Mumbai

During Ramzan, Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road comes alive with an electric energy as people gather to break their fast with a feast of delicious street food. While favourites like Bayroute, House of Biryan, Jaffer Bhai’s, Bademiyan, and Persian Darbar continue to draw crowds, there’s always something new to savour.
For a Middle Eastern-inspired Iftar, Bayroute offers a thoughtfully curated Dawaat-E-Iftar, perfect for both vegetarians and meat lovers.
Starter Platter: Stuffed dates, seasonal fruits, and tangy pickled vegetables with freshly baked pita.
Signature Kebabs: Harissa Chicken Kebab & Zaffrani Paneer Kebab.
Middle Eastern Mains: A selection of rich, flavourful dishes honouring culinary traditions.
Dessert Highlight: The iconic Baklava to end your meal on a sweet note.
At Bayroute (All Outlets).
A cloud kitchen dedicated to crafting rich, flavourful biryanis, House of Biryan is making Iftar convenient yet indulgent with their curated Iftar Boxes. Each purchase also contributes to making someone in need’s Iftar truly special.
Chicken Iftar Box: Chicken Samosa, Chicken Galouti, Chicken Seekh, Chicken Shammi Kebab, masaledar onion salad & pudina chutney.
Mutton Iftar Box: Mutton Samosa, Mutton galouti, Mutton Seekh, Mutton Shammi Kebab, masaledar onion salad & pudina chutney.
Royal Iftar Box: A mix of chicken and mutton delicacies, including Chicken Baida Roti and a variety of kebabs.
At House of Biryan, Mumbai.
A legendary name in Mumbai’s food scene, Bademiyan transforms into a perfect Iftar spot with its exquisite kebabs, rich curries, and flavour-packed biryanis.
Succulent Kebabs: A variety of melt-in-the-mouth kebabs grilled to perfection.
Aromatic Biryanis: Rich, fragrant, and full of flavour.
Dessert Must-Haves: Gulab Jamun and Matka Rabdi for a traditional, indulgent end to your meal.
Whether you're looking for a casual Iftar meal or a grand corporate gathering, Bademiyan is a go-to destination.
At Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar (All Outlets).
Step into Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar for an authentic Iftar buffet experience, complete with live counters and a festive atmosphere.
Biryani & Kebabs – Slow-cooked to perfection.
Haleem – A rich, comforting delicacy.
Sheermal – The perfect sweet, soft bread to complement your meal.
With a decorated ambience to match the festive spirit, this is a great spot for families to enjoy a grand Iftar feast together.
At Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar (All Outlets).
This Eid, Persian Darbar is offering a feast fit for royalty, featuring Mughlai specialities and traditional Eid delights.
Raan-E-Sikandari – A grand slow-cooked lamb dish.
Nalli Nihari – Rich and aromatic, made with slow-simmered spices.
Zafrani Gosht Biryani – A fragrant biryani infused with saffron.
Sheer-E-Firdaus – A sweet blend of slow-cooked milk, dates, and nuts.