Witness a taste of Japanese spring at this Mumbai cafe

This spring, Mumbai embraces the charm of Japan’s sakura season as the cafe Dessert Therapy transforms its outlets into a cherry blossom wonderland. With enchanting floral décor and a specially curated Cherry Blossom menu, the dessert chain brings a taste of Hanami—the tradition of admiring cherry blossoms—to the heart of the city.

All four Dessert Therapy locations—Malad, Juhu, Bandra, and Fort—immerse visitors in a pastel-hued spectacle inspired by Japan’s fleeting yet breathtaking blossoms. Cherry blossoms, symbolising renewal and beauty, take centre stage in both décor and flavour, creating an experience that extends beyond indulgence.

The exclusive Cherry Blossom menu is a collection of delicacies that blend classic desserts with light, floral, and fruity notes. Diners can enjoy the delicate Sakura cake, the refreshing Hana iced tea, the indulgent Strawberry cheesecake shake, and the vibrant Cherry & berry smoothie. The highlight, however, is the trio of exquisite cheesecakes—Hanami cheesecake, Strawberry & cream cheesecake, and the decadent Cherry chocolate cheesecake—all designed to capture the essence of spring.

The Cherry Blossom wonderland invites visitors to step into a fleeting moment of beauty, much like a spring afternoon under the blooming sakura trees of Japan. The Sakura Soirée décor and menu are available till 30th April.