Vlogger’s spicy homemade mayo gets a thumbs up from netizens

Balancing demanding schedules often makes it tough to find time for cooking. This is where minimal-effort meals come into play. A big part of making hearty meals is steering clear of unhealthy or toxic ingredients. It’s no secret that bottled or packaged condiments are full of preservatives and toxins; not to mention they usually have too much sugar. A digital creator recently shared a straightforward recipe for a unique egg mayo roll on Instagram, perfectly blending convenience with nutrition for busy days. This recipe should save you from packaged, fatty bottled mayo options.

Have you ever made mayonnaise at home?

In the video, the creator adds a boiled egg to a grinder along with red chilies, garlic cloves, and a splash of oil. Just like that, spicy egg mayo is ready. Next, she rolls out some dough and cooks it on a tawa until it turns golden brown