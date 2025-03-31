Vlogger’s spicy homemade mayo gets a thumbs up from netizens

Balancing demanding schedules often makes it tough to find time for cooking. This is where minimal-effort meals come into play. A big part of making hearty meals is steering clear of unhealthy or toxic ingredients. It’s no secret that bottled or packaged condiments are full of preservatives and toxins; not to mention they usually have too much sugar. A digital creator recently shared a straightforward recipe for a unique egg mayo roll on Instagram, perfectly blending convenience with nutrition for busy days. This recipe should save you from packaged, fatty bottled mayo options.
In the video, the creator adds a boiled egg to a grinder along with red chilies, garlic cloves, and a splash of oil. Just like that, spicy egg mayo is ready. Next, she rolls out some dough and cooks it on a tawa until it turns golden brown
Then, she uniformly spreads the mayo on the roti, adds sliced vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capsicum, and layers on some extra mayo to enhance the flavors. In her final step, she folds the paratha and relishes a healthy, delicious bite. Yes, it’s that simple! The caption stated, “This recipe was born out of my sudden cravings for spicy mayo.”
Netizens were amused by the recipe and also weighed in on the quick technique. One user wrote, “My mom would kill me for grinding the egg in the jar.”
Another user suggested, “I would add some lemon juice to it. Would make it yum.”
“Awesome.. never thought of grinding egg directly to bring in mayo,” shared another follower