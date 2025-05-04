The history of ice cream: Breaking down the invention of the ultimate summer dessert

Come summer, there's simply no alternative to the ice cream. Nothing can feel quite as good in our mouths as cold, melty, creamy ice cream on a sweltering summer day. However, have you ever wondered how ice cream was invented? The ice cream we consume today is convenient, modern and neatly packaged to be a quick treat. However, ice cream wasn't always eaten the way it is eaten today. So, what exactly is the history of ice cream?

When was the first ice cream made? Let's look at its history

Some theories suggest that ice cream was not always a creamy concoction but rather flavoured ice. Some historians have pointed out the invention goes as far back as the 4th century BC, when the Roman emperor Nero would send runners into the mountains to collect snow, which was then flavoured with fruits and honey. Similarly, in ancient China, a dessert made from a mixture of rice and milk, frozen with snow, is documented around the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD).