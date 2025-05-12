The cooling power of gond: A traditional superfood for summer

Gond, or edible gum, is a natural resin extracted from the sap of trees like the Acacia plant. Traditionally used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine, it has long been prized in Indian households for its cooling, restorative, and strengthening properties. Though commonly associated with winter dishes like gond laddoos, in summer, gond transforms into a rejuvenating ingredient that helps beat the heat.

Gond: A Natural Coolant and Energy Booster

In summer, gond is often soaked and mixed into drinks or desserts like gond sharbat or gond katira kulfi, where its jelly-like texture and mild flavour make it a natural thickener and cooling agent. Once soaked, gond swells into a translucent, jelly-like mass that helps cool the body from within, regulate body temperature, and prevent heat-related issues like dehydration, nosebleeds, and heatstroke. This is especially beneficial in India’s arid regions, where gond is a traditional go-to remedy during intense summer months.

Gond is also rich in dietary fiber, calcium, and magnesium, which makes it excellent for digestion and bone health. It promotes gut health by soothing the intestinal lining and improving bowel movements, both of which can be disturbed during summer due to dehydration and heat-induced sluggishness. For those experiencing fatigue or weakness from the sun, gond helps by restoring energy and stamina naturally, without the need for processed supplements.

Women, in particular, benefit from gond’s properties. It is known to support hormonal balance, postpartum recovery, and skin hydration. Its cooling effect also helps reduce inflammation in the body, which can manifest as acne, indigestion, or joint pain during warmer months.

Available in most Indian grocery stores, gond is easy to incorporate into homemade drinks, milk-based desserts, or herbal tonics. Whether you blend it with rose water and lemon for a refreshing sherbet or simply add it to chilled milk, this ancient remedy remains one of nature’s best ways to cool down and nourish deeply.