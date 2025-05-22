The 'Chettiyar veedhi' food festival in Kochi and Coimbatore serves up centuries of flavour

A rich cultural past, a legacy of trade, and a cuisine shaped by survival — Chettinad’s culinary identity has long been a celebration of spice, tradition and ingenuity. Now, a new food festival is bringing those bold, storied flavours to diners in Kochi and Coimbatore.

Here's what to expect from the Chettiyar Veedhi Food Festival in Kochi and Coimbatore

Running until May 31, Chettiyar Veedhi Food Festival explores the street-style roots of Chettinad cuisine — a region in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district known for its distinctive blend of sun-dried ingredients, robust pickles, and spice-forward dishes. Hosted by Rasanai, the festival honours the Nattukottai Chettiars, whose food practices carry echoes of Southeast Asian influence shaped by maritime trade and migration.

The menu revives hyperlocal favourites like Mappillai samba idly paired with Naattu kozhi masala, Milagu kozhi Chettinad, and Karuveppilai sola varuval, along with treats like Muttai paniyara kozhambu and Vazhai pazha paniyaram. There’s even a nod to cultural rituals with Vetrilai shots — a stylised take on post-meal betel leaf offerings.

More than just a celebration of flavour, the festival offers a glimpse into the resilience and resourcefulness of a community that made cuisine an extension of memory and identity. With carefully crafted dishes that balance spice and subtlety, Chettiyar veedhi invites guests to rediscover Chettinad — not through nostalgia, but through the living, breathing stories on each plate.