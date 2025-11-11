3 warming stews to master this winter

As winter begins to settle, our kitchens start to crave the kind of food that warms the soul—hearty, nourishing, and full of comfort. This season, simple additions can transform wholesome stews into satisfying meals that are as healthy as they are delicious. Adding a source of crunch and plant-based nutrition elevates everyday staples, making every bowl a blend of texture and flavour—perfect for those chilly evenings when you want to refuel, recharge, and relish the comfort of real food. rom Italian-inspired dumplings to a classic lentil bowl and a fragrant South Indian stew, California Walnuts suggests a few recipes that you can try in winters.