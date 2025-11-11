3 warming stews to master this winter

As winter begins to settle, our kitchens start to crave the kind of food that warms the soul—hearty, nourishing, and full of comfort. This season, simple additions can transform wholesome stews into satisfying meals that are as healthy as they are delicious. Adding a source of crunch and plant-based nutrition elevates everyday staples, making every bowl a blend of texture and flavour—perfect for those chilly evenings when you want to refuel, recharge, and relish the comfort of real food. rom Italian-inspired dumplings to a classic lentil bowl and a fragrant South Indian stew, California Walnuts suggests a few recipes that you can try in winters.
Ingredients
150g day old wholemeal bread
2 cloves garlic
½ x 25g pack basil, torn
80g walnuts, roughly chopped
1 medium egg, beaten
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 onion, chopped
400g can chopped tomatoes
400g can borlotti beans, drained and rinsed
400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
300g low-salt vegetable stock made with ½ stock cube
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
Make the dumplings: Tear the bread into a food processor and add 1 clove of garlic, half the basil, and 50g of the chopped nuts. Blitz to a coarse crumb.
Stir in the egg and mix to combine well. Roll into small balls.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 4–5 minutes. Add the remaining chopped garlic and fry for a further minute.
Stir in the tomatoes, both types of beans, stock, and the remaining basil and nuts. Bring to the boil, then transfer the mixture to a 2000g serving dish.
Add the dumplings, pressing them lightly into the sauce. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden.
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, diced
1 red pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp dried mixed herbs
3 tbsp oats (30g)
300g mushrooms, quartered
75g walnuts, roughly chopped
400g can chopped tomatoes
400g can lentils
500g vegetable stock
Chopped parsley to garnish
Preparation
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion, carrot and pepper for 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, herbs, oats, mushrooms and nuts and fry for 1–2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes, lentils with the juice from the can and stock, bring to the boil, uncovered and simmer for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley to garnish.
Cook's tip: Try using diced aubergine, sweet potato, or squash, or use a pouch of puy lentils instead of the canned.
Ingredients (walnut coconut stew)
1 small onion, thinly sliced
Chopped mixed vegetables - 1 potato, 1 carrot, few beans, cauliflower, peas
2–3 green chillies, slit
1 tsp ginger, julienned
1 tsp minced garlic
½ tsp mustard seeds
8-10 curry leaves/kadi pata
10-12 whole black peppercorns
1 star anise
2 green cardamoms
1 inch cinnamon stick
¾ cups thin coconut milk
½ cup thick coconut milk
Salt to taste
1 tbsp coconut oil
¼ cup walnuts, lightly toasted and coarsely ground
1 tbsp walnut paste (blend ground walnuts with a splash of coconut milk)
Ingredients (Idiyappam)
1 cup roasted rice flour
1¼ cups water
½ tsp salt
1 tsp coconut oil (optional)
Preparation (Walnut Coconut Stew)
In a wok or large saucepan, heat the oil on medium-high heat.
Add the whole spices—cinnamon, curry leaves, whole peppercorn, star anise, cardamom, mustard seeds—and let them sizzle for a few seconds.
Add the sliced onions and sauté until translucent.
Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Cook for another 1–2 minutes.
Add the mixed vegetables, sauté briefly, then add salt and stir well.
Pour in the diluted coconut milk to cook the vegetables. Add curry leaves, close the lid, and let it cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
Add the thick coconut milk, walnut paste, and stir gently on a low flame. Do not boil.
Stir in the crushed black pepper and chopped walnuts.
Preparation (Idiyappam)
Boil water with salt and coconut oil.
Gradually pour the hot water into the roasted rice flour, mixing with a spoon to form a smooth dough.
Fill the dough into a press and squeeze into spiral shapes onto greased idli plates.
Steam for 8–10 minutes. Serve hot with the walnut stew.