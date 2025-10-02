This pan-Asian restaurant chain unveiled a new outlet in Mumbai

Speaking about the new opening, Rohit Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lite Bite Foods, shared his enthusiasm. "At You Mee, we aim to blend flavour with fun, and our new outlet at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is another step in that journey. Mumbai has shown us immense love, and we’re excited to bring our Pan-Asian favourites to an even wider audience with this new opening," he said.

You Mee has gained recognition for combining a diverse menu of Asian cuisine with a distinctive, comic-themed atmosphere. The dining experience is defined by the restaurant's visually dynamic, manga-inspired interiors and a menu that features staples such as sushi, ramen, and dim sum.

With this new outlet, You Mee continues its mission of redefining casual Asian dining. The restaurant promises an atmosphere that's brimming with energy and character, ensuring that whether you're a ramen enthusiast or a sushi connoisseur, your dining experience will be anything but ordinary.