This pan-Asian restaurant chain unveiled a new outlet in Mumbai

Mumbai's culinary scene has a vibrant new addition with the opening of You Mee at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. This latest location marks the fourth outlet for the popular Pan-Asian restaurant in the city, expanding its reach to a new corner and inviting diners to experience its unique blend of flavour and fun. Known for its bold dishes and playful, manga-inspired interiors, You Mee aims to offer a dining experience that's both dynamic and memorable.
The new outlet is set to become a destination for food lovers in and around Kurla, with a menu that features the restaurant's signature favourites. Diners can expect a range of expertly crafted dishes, from classic hand-rolled sushi and steaming bowls of ramen to light and flavourful baos and dim sum, all prepared with fresh ingredients and a distinctive Asian flair. The restaurant's design retains its hallmark comic-themed aesthetic, providing a backdrop that’s as lively and creative as the food itself.
Speaking about the new opening, Rohit Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lite Bite Foods, shared his enthusiasm. "At You Mee, we aim to blend flavour with fun, and our new outlet at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is another step in that journey. Mumbai has shown us immense love, and we’re excited to bring our Pan-Asian favourites to an even wider audience with this new opening," he said.
You Mee has gained recognition for combining a diverse menu of Asian cuisine with a distinctive, comic-themed atmosphere. The dining experience is defined by the restaurant's visually dynamic, manga-inspired interiors and a menu that features staples such as sushi, ramen, and dim sum.
With this new outlet, You Mee continues its mission of redefining casual Asian dining. The restaurant promises an atmosphere that's brimming with energy and character, ensuring that whether you're a ramen enthusiast or a sushi connoisseur, your dining experience will be anything but ordinary.
