This beloved American brand lost nearly $100 million after a logo change

On August 19, popular American restaurant company, Cracker Barrel launched a brand new logo replacing the iconic 'Old Timer' logo. The new logo had removed the image of a man leaning against a barrel while sitting on a chair, known as the 'Old Timer'.
Fans of the restaurant chain did not welcome the change and criticised the move. Moreover, there was a huge plunge in stock as shares of the company which fell by 7.2%. Consequently, the company lost in $94 million in market value.
Cracker Barrel launched a new menu along with their redesigned logo and went on to suffer a massive loss of almost $100 million in market value. The restaurant change reversed their logo chain following immense backlash. US President Donald Trump criticised the move as well.
During an interview to a U.S. media outlet right after the logo change, Cracker Barrel said, "Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven't changed". They further assured that the man leaning against the barrel, known as Uncle Herschel, will remain central to the restaurant's legacy.
However, financial loss coupled with customer dissatisfaction ultimately forced the restaurant chain to let go of the plans to revamp their company and simplify their logo. They took to social media to let people know that they have taken the complaints into account and reinstated the 'Old Timer' logo.
President Trump was also happy with the change and said, "Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it".
Cracker Barrel, an 'old country store' was known for Southern food and old charm. However, following the decision to change the logo was announced, many believed that the company was disregarding its roots.
With the decision to undo the changes, people are happy and the shares and market value is expected to go up as well.
