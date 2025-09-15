This beloved American brand lost nearly $100 million after a logo change

During an interview to a U.S. media outlet right after the logo change, Cracker Barrel said, "Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven't changed". They further assured that the man leaning against the barrel, known as Uncle Herschel, will remain central to the restaurant's legacy.

However, financial loss coupled with customer dissatisfaction ultimately forced the restaurant chain to let go of the plans to revamp their company and simplify their logo. They took to social media to let people know that they have taken the complaints into account and reinstated the 'Old Timer' logo.

President Trump was also happy with the change and said, "Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it".

Cracker Barrel, an 'old country store' was known for Southern food and old charm. However, following the decision to change the logo was announced, many believed that the company was disregarding its roots.

With the decision to undo the changes, people are happy and the shares and market value is expected to go up as well.