Breakfast at Shenoy’s: Where family mornings, coastal memories and conversation come together in Worli

Who doesn't love restaurants that feel like a slow Sunday breakfast at home? Shenoy’s had always had that feeling. “Breakfast is where love begins at home. It carries our stories, our comfort and our identity,” he told me. “With this menu, we’re inviting guests to begin their day the way we always have — with warmth, generosity and the flavours of our family kitchen.”

A closer look at Shenoy's long legacy

That morning of Jan 26 marked the launch of Shenoy’s breakfast menu, and we were there first. It was also their first reopening anniversary. There’s a certain comfort that comes when breakfast turns into more than just a meal.

When you linger. When conversations drift. When a second cup of coffee shows up without asking. At Shenoy’s in Worli, breakfast feels less like a service and more like an open invitation. Besides the chef, you can chat with the staff, meet the chef's father, the second-generation owner, who keeps an eye on the room, as his mother's dishes shape the menu.

Shenoy’s has always carried the weight of memory. Founded in 1967, it has lived through Mumbai’s changing appetites without losing its grounding in coastal home cooking. The newly introduced breakfast menu draws directly from the Shenoy household itself, recipes once reserved for family mornings now laid out for guests. It shows in the way the staff speaks about the dishes, with familiarity rather than explanation. Nothing here needs selling.