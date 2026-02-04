Breakfast at Shenoy’s: Where family mornings, coastal memories and conversation come together in Worli

Who doesn't love restaurants that feel like a slow Sunday breakfast at home? Shenoy’s had always had that feeling. “Breakfast is where love begins at home. It carries our stories, our comfort and our identity,” he told me. “With this menu, we’re inviting guests to begin their day the way we always have — with warmth, generosity and the flavours of our family kitchen.”
That morning of Jan 26 marked the launch of Shenoy’s breakfast menu, and we were there first. It was also their first reopening anniversary. There’s a certain comfort that comes when breakfast turns into more than just a meal.
When you linger. When conversations drift. When a second cup of coffee shows up without asking. At Shenoy’s in Worli, breakfast feels less like a service and more like an open invitation. Besides the chef, you can chat with the staff, meet the chef's father, the second-generation owner, who keeps an eye on the room, as his mother's dishes shape the menu.
Shenoy’s has always carried the weight of memory. Founded in 1967, it has lived through Mumbai’s changing appetites without losing its grounding in coastal home cooking. The newly introduced breakfast menu draws directly from the Shenoy household itself, recipes once reserved for family mornings now laid out for guests. It shows in the way the staff speaks about the dishes, with familiarity rather than explanation. Nothing here needs selling.
At the heart of this menu is the Goud Saraswat Brahmin story, one that travels far before reaching the plate. The community traces its origins to the banks of the Saraswati river, moving eastward through Bengal before following trade routes south along the Konkan coast. Coconut, rice, lentils and gentle spice form the backbone, adapted across regions from Mahapatnam down through Goa and coastal Maharashtra.
That lineage comes through at Shenoy’s. Poha Upkari arrives steaming, flecked with coconut and green chillies, familiar yet precise. As a Maharashtrian, it felt instinctively right. The flavours sit close to home without copying it. The poha holds its shape, the tempering is confident, and the balance of salt and sweetness lands exactly where it should
The Kelle Rulava Bhakri follows, made with raw banana and rice flour, pan-cooked until the exterior forms a light crust. It's served simply, asking for attention rather than embellishment. This is the kind of bread that exists because a community learnt to cook with what grew nearby.
Then there is the Ros Omelette Pao, a dish whose history mirrors the coastline itself. The ros, fragrant with spices and coconut, cradles a soft omelette and a pillowy pao. It is generous without excess. Each bite carries Goa’s Catholic kitchens, Saraswat techniques, and Mumbai’s habit of bringing worlds together on one plate.
When it comes to filter coffee, the house blend has a deep roasted warmth without bitterness, strong enough to command attention yet smooth enough to linger over. Served without ceremony, it becomes the glue holding the morning together. There is also iced black filter coffee and the nostalgic No. 5 tea, drinks that feel chosen rather than added for range.
Between dishes, conversation flows. Chef Vikram Shenoy moves easily between tables, speaking less like a restaurateur and more like a host. He talks about mornings at home, about recipes that once appeared only when relatives visited, about how breakfast was always when stories were shared.
In a city where breakfast often rushes to keep up with the day, Shenoy’s moves at its own pace. It allows mornings to unfold. Plates arrive when they are ready. Coffee keeps coming. Conversations stretch. You leave fed, yes, but also fulfilled.
