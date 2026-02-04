Sailing to Serendib: At this Mumbai diner, a Sri Lankan table becomes a site of memory, hospitality and repair

In early February, HyLo in Mumbai will momentarily turn its gaze south across the Indian Ocean. Over two days, the restaurant will host Sailing to Serendib, a Sri Lankan food pop up shaped as much by appetite as by responsibility. Conceived in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Sri Lanka Tourism, and Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, the initiative brings together chefs, diplomats and hoteliers in response to Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late November 2025 and left large parts of the island grappling with loss.

Sailing to Serendib has both direct and symbolic value, both in the realm of culture and rebuilding

The format is deliberately generous. A dinner and a brunch across 7 and 8 February 2026 present a wide spectrum of Sri Lankan cooking, while directing part of the proceeds to the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund of the Government of Sri Lanka.

For Mayank Bhatt, Founder and CEO of All In Hospitality, the gesture grows out of a long held conviction about what restaurants can do when they step away from spectacle. “When we started HyLo and across the restaurants under All In Hospitality, this idea that food can build communities has always been central to how we think,” he says. Years of working alongside Culinary Director Mrignak Singh have led him towards honest cooking, deep respect for tradition, and flavours that feel rooted rather than performative.