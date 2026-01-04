How home experiments turned into a beloved neighbourhood pizzeria

From cloud kitchen experiments to a full-fledged neighbourhood pizzeria, Dhruv Jatia’s culinary journey has been a year-long masterclass in unbridled passion. What began as casual weekend cooking for friends quickly grew into Naples in a Box, a cloud kitchen that won over Chennai’s pizza lovers with its handcrafted, vegetarian-friendly pies. “I started making pizzas for friends, family and guests at home,” he recalls. Less than a year later, Dhruv opened his first dine-in outlet in Kilpauk, bringing the warmth of home-style hospitality to the heart of the city.

Why strong dough and restraint set Naples in a Box apart

After years in consulting and investment banking, a chance pizza masterclass in Delhi in December 2024 reignited his childhood culinary ambitions. From late-night home experiments to clocking a thousand orders through his cloud kitchen, Dhruv’s journey reflects persistence and a clear understanding of what Chennai’s pizza enthusiasts crave: authentic pizzas crafted with care and served with a personal touch.

That philosophy becomes evident almost immediately at the table. We begin with the Margherita, a classic by any measure and often the clearest test of a pizzeria’s fundamentals. Glistening lightly and topped with fresh basil, the balance between tomato and mozzarella is reassuringly spot-on. This is a pizza that lets the dough do much of the talking.

And that dough is where Naples in a Box truly flexes. This is sourdough done right — flavourful, gently tangy, and layered with complexity that builds as you chew. The crust hits all the right notes: crisp on the outside, soft and chewy within, generously aerated with visible bubbles, and finished with that elusive leopard spotting that sourdough purists swear by. Halfway through, Dhruv appears with a small bowl of spicy pineapple dip, smiling as he explains it’s “for people who don’t eat the crust”. It’s a clever touch, transforming even the most neglected crust ends into something worth savouring.

The panuzzo follows next. We try the Marinara sandwich variant, layered with Vesuvian tomatoes, roasted vegetables, pickled onions and fresh mozzarella. This is pizza-adjacent comfort food that feels tailor-made for late-night binge-watching — hearty, satisfying and mercifully mess-free.