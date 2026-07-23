5 secret royal recipes to try from Indian palace kitchens

Royal recipes from India are indeed some interesting tales of regional cuisine and taste buds of royalty. Right from grilled kebabs to flavourful gravies and aromatic biryanis, these are dishes that were earlier made only in the kitchens of the kings. Now these recipes have surfaced again and people interested in food can cook dishes that are fit for royalty.
This dish comes from the kitchen of Rajasthani royalty. It includes black gram, ginger, garlic, and several other spices that make the kebabs quite flavourful. The black gram lends them an unique nutty taste. These ingredients are ground together to form a paste that is formed into little balls and then threaded onto skewers and roasted. Pattode ke Kebab is an ideal appetizer when enjoyed with mint chutney.
Tujji Chicken is a royal delicacy, which comes from the Kashmiri aristocracy, and is quite similar to Wazwani seekh kebab but has its own individual character as well. The chicken is prepared after marinating it in yogurt, curry leaves, anise powder, spices and Kashmiri red chillies and then grilled on charcoal fire. The unique way of cooking ensures that it has a smoky taste along with a slight burnt taste to it. Tujji chicken is normally served with mint chutney or yogurt dip. These Royal recipes showcase the refined flavours once enjoyed by Kashmir's elite.
The origin of Shahi Kofta goes back to the Mughal period, where it was considered a favorite of royal court gatherings. In this delicacy, Koftas are made of either ground meat or veggies and are prepared in thick sauce with an abundance of spices, yogurt, and cream. The cream in the sauce adds to the richness of the dish without masking the flavours.
This renowned delicacy originates from the kitchens of the royal household of Awadh. One of the unique features that distinguish this biryani from other biryanis is the practice of marinating the meat in yoghurt and spices before cooking it along with rice. This method makes it possible for all the flavours to combine during cooking and produces a very aromatic dish.
Garlic Kheer is an exceptional dessert that has originated from the kitchens of Mewar royalty. It is also referred to as Benami Kheer since the main ingredient was kept confidential. Even with the use of garlic, this dessert offers a pleasant taste and makes for a delightful culinary experience.