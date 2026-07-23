5 secret royal recipes to try from Indian palace kitchens

Tujji Chicken is a royal delicacy, which comes from the Kashmiri aristocracy, and is quite similar to Wazwani seekh kebab but has its own individual character as well. The chicken is prepared after marinating it in yogurt, curry leaves, anise powder, spices and Kashmiri red chillies and then grilled on charcoal fire. The unique way of cooking ensures that it has a smoky taste along with a slight burnt taste to it. Tujji chicken is normally served with mint chutney or yogurt dip. These Royal recipes showcase the refined flavours once enjoyed by Kashmir's elite.